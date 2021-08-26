checkAd

Cambridge Global Payments Announces Partnership with AMI Strategies

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.08.2021, 15:00  |  18   |   |   

Cambridge Global Payments (“Cambridge”), a FLEETCOR company (NYSE: FLT) and a provider of integrated cross-border payments and currency risk management solutions, and AMI Strategies (“AMI”), one of the industry leaders in enterprise expense and mobility management, are pleased to announce they have partnered to provide AMI’s customers with access to best-in-class international bill pay capabilities.

This partnership will provide AMI Strategies the ability to deliver international bill pay capabilities to their eligible clients. Through Cambridge, AMI will be able to pull the latest conversion rate, provide this rate in U.S. dollars (USD) to their clients, and then clients will be able to confirm a spot trade rate or lock in the currency exchange rate for 45-60 days with a forward contract. This feature helps ensure that AMI clients have certainty over currency exchange rates and provides clarity into their spend.

“We are excited to partner with AMI Strategies and add Cambridge’s international payout capabilities to their temNOW global expense and order management system,” said John Allen, SVP, Corporate Sales, USA, Cambridge Global Payments. “This partnership will give AMI’s diverse customer base the ability to pay expenses in 145+ currencies*, with delivery capabilities to 200+ countries, all from the temNOW platform.”

“By partnering with Cambridge, we will help our clients gain control over their international billing and enhanced insights into their international spend,” said Dean Keeler, CTO of AMI Strategies. “This technology is a differentiator for our clients and partners, who work around the world and depend on accurate, one-time, and validated payment solutions.”

About Cambridge Global Payments
 Cambridge Global Payments, a FLEETCOR company, is a leading provider of integrated cross-border payment services and currency risk management solutions. As a trusted partner for more than 25 years, Cambridge delivers innovative solutions designed to mitigate foreign exchange exposure and address unique business needs. Our award-winning capabilities and industry-leading technologies simplify the way businesses connect with the global marketplace. As one of the largest bank-independent providers globally, we are flexible and responsive, with offices and applicable licensing and regulatory approvals across North America, Europe, and Australia. Learn more at cambridgefx.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About AMI Strategies
 Headquartered in Michigan for over 30 years, AMI Strategies is a leader in helping enterprises manage their technology and utility estates. With a drive for innovating for future trends and a listen-first philosophy, our skilled team focuses on building applications that generate an efficient workflow to help reduce the burden, cost, and overhead of your complex vendor relationships. Serving Clients in every continent, AMI offers a suite of global solutions for Technology Expense Management (TEM) and Managed Mobility Services (MMS). AMI is a diversity supplier and Women-Owned Business Enterprise – WBE (Certification Number: W070241). Learn more at amistrategies.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

*Forward contracts may not be available on all currencies

