Regions Responds Bank Announces Flood-Recovery Services for Middle Tennessee; Regions Foundation Announces $50,000 in Disaster Relief

Regions Bank on Thursday announced a series of financial services to help people and businesses impacted by recent catastrophic flooding in Middle Tennessee. In addition, the Regions Foundation, a nonprofit initiative primarily funded by Regions Bank, announced grants totaling $50,000 for organizations providing disaster relief.

“Our hearts go out to the loved ones and friends of those who were lost in the floods,” said Scott Beard, local market executive for Regions Bank. “Having been raised in Houston County, I have never seen anything like it. It was devastating to see how the waters came like a tidal wave, lifting houses from their foundations, destroying places of business, and instantly changing communities as we know them. Recovery will be long and grueling. Our aim at Regions Bank is to lessen the burden as communities rebuild by offering helpful financial services. And we appreciate the work of our colleagues at the Regions Foundation in providing disaster-recovery grant funding during a time of tremendous need.”

Marta Self, executive director of the Alabama-based Regions Foundation, said the $50,000 in grant funding from the foundation will be divided evenly to support United Way of Humphreys County and The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, both of which are meeting urgent needs for people throughout the disaster area.

“We are devastated by the loss of life and are heartbroken by the impacts of the flooding on people, families, and businesses throughout the area,” Self said. “These grants from the Regions Foundation will help United Way of Humphreys County and The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee advance the recovery that’s underway while making a meaningful difference in the lives of our neighbors and community members.”

Disaster-recovery financial services offered by Regions Bank in impacted areas of Humphreys, Houston, Hickman, and Dickson counties1, available for a limited time, will include:

  • Regions Mortgage Disaster Relief Purchase and Renovation loan programs
  • Regions fees will be waived when Regions customers use other banks’ ATMs in the impacted areas for 15 days beginning Aug. 26, 2021. (Note: Fees charged by other banks or ATM owners may still apply.)
  • No check-cashing fees for FEMA-issued checks when cashed in a Regions branch2
  • Payment deferrals for credit card holders may be available based on individual circumstances.3
  • Personal and business loan payment assistance may be available based on individual circumstances.3
  • Business loan payment deferrals of up to 90 days may be available based on individual circumstances.3
  • One penalty-free CD withdrawal is available upon request (unless within seven days of issuance or renewal).
  • An interest rate discount of 0.50% is available on new personal unsecured loans when customers apply in a branch or by phone.
  • An interest rate discount of 0.50% on standard rates is available for new business loans or lines of credit of up to $1 million to help with recovery needs in impacted areas.4
  • An interest rate discount of 0.50% is available on new unsecured business term loans of up to $50,000 with up to 36-month terms, including waived origination and loan document fees, as well as options for the first payments to be deferred by up to 90 days.4

Beyond these services, Regions Bank teams are available to listen to customers’ unique needs and connect them with options that can help. Customers can reach Regions personnel at the following numbers:

