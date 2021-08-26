Yum! Brands Appoints Pizza Hut Division Chief Executive Officer to Drive Global Brand Strategies and Growth

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) today announced that Aaron Powell, 50, former President of Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s Asia-Pacific Consumer Business, will join the Company as global Pizza Hut Division Chief Executive Officer, reporting to Yum! Chief Executive Officer David Gibbs, effective September 20. In this role, Powell will assume global responsibility for driving Pizza Hut Division’s growth strategies, franchise operations and performance. Today’s announcement concludes Yum! Brands’ search for Pizza Hut Division’s top leadership post.

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) today announced that Aaron Powell, 50, former President of Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s Asia-Pacific Consumer Business, will join the Company as global Pizza Hut Division Chief Executive Officer, reporting to Yum! Chief Executive Officer David Gibbs, effective September 20. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We couldn’t be happier to welcome Aaron to the Yum! Brands and Pizza Hut family and believe this global brand division leadership structure will enable the Pizza Hut U.S. and international teams to further implement best practices worldwide and continue their growth trajectory for franchisees and shareholders,” said Gibbs. “Aaron brings more than 25 years of deep experience in the business-to-business and consumer packaged goods sectors and is known for driving break-through innovation and delivering strong performance for iconic household name brands operating in complex environments around the world.”

Gibbs continued, “We’re fortunate to have a global growth strategist of Aaron’s caliber join the accomplished Pizza Hut leadership team. We’re thankful for Kevin Hochman’s and Vipul Chawla’s excellent leadership that has strengthened Pizza Hut and look forward to Aaron, Kevin and Vipul partnering to lead the brand forward and deliver continued momentum in the U.S. and internationally.”

Kevin Hochman, President and Chief Concept Officer KFC U.S. and Interim President Pizza Hut U.S., and Vipul Chawla, President Pizza Hut International, will report to Powell. Under their leadership and in partnership with its best-in-class franchisees, Pizza Hut has delivered product innovation and sustained sales improvement and strong unit economics. In addition, Pizza Hut has continued investing in its off-premise channel in response to shifting consumer demand across the world.