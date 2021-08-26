checkAd

Yum! Brands Appoints Pizza Hut Division Chief Executive Officer to Drive Global Brand Strategies and Growth

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.08.2021, 15:00  |  39   |   |   

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) today announced that Aaron Powell, 50, former President of Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s Asia-Pacific Consumer Business, will join the Company as global Pizza Hut Division Chief Executive Officer, reporting to Yum! Chief Executive Officer David Gibbs, effective September 20. In this role, Powell will assume global responsibility for driving Pizza Hut Division’s growth strategies, franchise operations and performance. Today’s announcement concludes Yum! Brands’ search for Pizza Hut Division’s top leadership post.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210826005461/en/

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) today announced that Aaron Powell, 50, former President of Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s Asia-Pacific Consumer Business, will join the Company as global Pizza Hut Division Chief Executive Officer, reporting to Yum! Chief Executive Officer David Gibbs, effective September 20. (Photo: Business Wire)

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) today announced that Aaron Powell, 50, former President of Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s Asia-Pacific Consumer Business, will join the Company as global Pizza Hut Division Chief Executive Officer, reporting to Yum! Chief Executive Officer David Gibbs, effective September 20. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We couldn’t be happier to welcome Aaron to the Yum! Brands and Pizza Hut family and believe this global brand division leadership structure will enable the Pizza Hut U.S. and international teams to further implement best practices worldwide and continue their growth trajectory for franchisees and shareholders,” said Gibbs. “Aaron brings more than 25 years of deep experience in the business-to-business and consumer packaged goods sectors and is known for driving break-through innovation and delivering strong performance for iconic household name brands operating in complex environments around the world.”

Gibbs continued, “We’re fortunate to have a global growth strategist of Aaron’s caliber join the accomplished Pizza Hut leadership team. We’re thankful for Kevin Hochman’s and Vipul Chawla’s excellent leadership that has strengthened Pizza Hut and look forward to Aaron, Kevin and Vipul partnering to lead the brand forward and deliver continued momentum in the U.S. and internationally.”

Kevin Hochman, President and Chief Concept Officer KFC U.S. and Interim President Pizza Hut U.S., and Vipul Chawla, President Pizza Hut International, will report to Powell. Under their leadership and in partnership with its best-in-class franchisees, Pizza Hut has delivered product innovation and sustained sales improvement and strong unit economics. In addition, Pizza Hut has continued investing in its off-premise channel in response to shifting consumer demand across the world.

Seite 1 von 3
Yum Brands Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Yum! Brands Appoints Pizza Hut Division Chief Executive Officer to Drive Global Brand Strategies and Growth Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) today announced that Aaron Powell, 50, former President of Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s Asia-Pacific Consumer Business, will join the Company as global Pizza Hut Division Chief Executive Officer, reporting to Yum! Chief …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Almonty Announces the Appointment of a New Director
Pfizer and BioNTech Initiate Rolling Submission of Supplemental Biologics License Application to ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
IonQ Opens Door to Dramatically More Powerful Quantum Computers, Debuts Industry First: Reconfigurable Multicore Quantum Architecture
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Servier and OSE Immunotherapeutics Announce Enrollment of First Patient in OSE-127/S95011 Phase 2 ...
onsemi to Acquire GT Advanced Technologies
ErosSTX Receives Notification from NYSE Regarding its Annual Report Filing Delay and Common Stock ...
Faraday Future Partners with Qmerit to Support EV Home Charging Services
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a National Class Action Law Firm, Continues Investigation of Cassava ...
Titel
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Published Results From Its Phase 2/3 Trial of Arimoclomol in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Henry Schein Partners With NGOs to Provide Health Care Products to Aid Haitian Earthquake Victims ...
Rocket Lab Completes Merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation to Become Publicly Traded ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12.08.21Yum! Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 Per Share
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.08.21Yum! Brands, Inc. Prices $2.25 Billion of Securitized Notes
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21YUM! Brands Announces Intention to Refinance Certain Notes Issued Pursuant to its Existing Securitization Financing Facility
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21Yum! Brands Reports Second-Quarter Results; Record 603 Net-New Units; Digital System Sales of Over $5 Billion; Same-Store Sales Growth of 23%; Reinstates Long-Term Growth Algorithm with Raised Unit Guidance
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten