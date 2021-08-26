“Health and wellness remain at the forefront of the global conversation,” said June Lin, vice president, Global Marketing, Health & Wellness at ADM. “The pandemic has transformed how consumers perceive holistic health and wellbeing. It’s impacting how we live and increasing the importance of the foods, beverages and supplements we choose, presenting new opportunities for our industry to meet their needs.”

According to research, 60% of global consumers are planning to improve their overall health and wellness in the next 12 months1. They’re also taking a more proactive approach to managing well-being with functional nutrition, close-to-nature ingredients and foods that signal self-care.

ADM has identified five health and wellness behavior shifts that are creating opportunities for manufacturers to create innovative, health-forward foods and beverages that support consumers’ evolving health and wellness needs:

1. Renewed motivation to improve individual health and wellness.

Pandemic experiences have varied across the globe, but a nearly universal takeaway is the renewed focus on preventative health and wellness behaviors. For example, 76% of global consumers say they will eat and drink more healthily due to COVID-19, and 41% plan to be more physically active2. Products designed to optimize physical health and mental wellness at all life stages will help consumers protect themselves, their families and their communities.

2. A holistic approach to managing the mind-body connection.

More people are embracing their emotional well-being, as 51% of global consumers are planning to improve their cognitive and mental health over the next 12 months1. A desire to keep their physical and mental health in balance is promoting new techniques to manage stress, from exercise and meditation to eating foods with perceived mood-enhancing benefits. As consumers return to more active lifestyles, convenient products with functional ingredients that boost energy, enhance cognitive performance and regulate mood are gaining prominence.