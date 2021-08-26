checkAd

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $2.1 Million of Funding for EEE Parts Management, Procurement and Engineering Services

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.08.2021   

August 26, 2021-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a leading global provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies, announced today, that during its fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021, it was awarded $2.1 million of additional funding from a major U.S. prime contractor in support of NASA’s Space Launch System (“SLS”) Control System Electronics. The contract consolidates requirements for high reliability electrical, electronic and electromechanical (“EEE”) parts and engineering services. The total contract value is now $10.3 million and fully funded.

“This most recent award demonstrates that our customer continues to recognize the unique value of Comtech’s space level electronic parts supply chain management and engineering services expertise for this critical manned space program,” said Fred Kornberg, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

The contract was awarded to Comtech’s Space & Component Technology (“SCT”) division, which specializes in ground station systems and life cycle management, as well as the supply of high reliability microelectronics (“EEE parts”) for use in satellite, launch vehicle and manned space applications.

Satellite tracking antennas are manufactured from 30cm to 13m, as well as RF feeds, radomes and carbon fiber reflectors, for LEO, MEO and GEO orbits, for customers worldwide, for all frequency bands. This encompasses all aspects of use including requirements definition and analysis, design, development, and integration of turnkey systems from antenna to data processing, civil works and construction, software, station installation and verification, operations and maintenance, and decommissioning at end of life. For more information, visit www.comtechspace.com.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading global provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies to commercial and government customers around the world. Headquartered in Melville, New York and with a passion for customer success, Comtech designs, produces and markets advanced and secure wireless solutions to customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.comtechtel.com.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

