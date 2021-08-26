SEMI-ANNUAL REPORT OF SELIGSON & CO OMX HELSINKI 25 EXCHANGE TRADED FUND UCITS ETF PUBLISHED
Seligson & Co Fund Management Company Plc
STOCK EXCHANGE NOTICE 26.8.2021
The semi-annual report of Seligson & Co OMX Helsinki 25 Exchange Traded Fund UCITS ETF 30 June 2021 has been published. The
semi-annual report is attached and also available (in Finnish only) on https://www.seligson.fi/sco/suomi/rahastot/omx-helsinki-25-vuosikertom ....
Further information: Mari Rautanen, email: mari.rautanen@seligson.fi, phone: +358 (0)9 68178 224.
Ari Kaaro
Managing Director
email: ari.kaaro@seligson.fi
phone: +358 (0)9 68178 217
Attachment
