Balstilimab Monotherapy Data Published in Gynecologic Oncology

Objective response rate of 20% and median duration of response not reached with 14.6 month median follow-up in PD-L1+ tumors

Responses seen across all histology subgroups including populations of patients unresponsive to other therapies﻿

LEXINGTON, Mass., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with an extensive pipeline of checkpoint antibodies, cell therapies, adjuvants, and vaccines designed to activate immune response to cancers and infections, today announced that results from a global Phase 2 clinical study of balstilimab monotherapy in recurrent/metastatic cervical cancer were published online in the international peer reviewed journal Gynecologic Oncology (https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ygyno.2021.08.018).

“Publication of these data marks another significant achievement toward our objective to provide effective therapeutic options to those battling cancer,” said Steven O’Day, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Agenus. “These data are drawn from the largest Phase 2 study to date evaluating PD-1 inhibition in advanced cervical cancer patients who have progressed on or after first-line chemotherapy; the results indicate balstilimab’s potential as an effective new therapy.”

In the 140 evaluable patients, the objective response rate (ORR) in patients with PD-L1 positive tumors was 20.0% and included 3 patients (3/85, 3.5%) with a complete response and 14 patients (14/85, 16.5%) with a partial response. The median duration of response (DoR) was not reached after a 14.6-month median follow-up. Responses were also observed in the PD-L1 negative population with an ORR of 7.9%. The confirmed ORR for both PD-L1 positive and negative tumors was 15.0% and included 5 patients (3.6%) with a complete response and 16 patients (11.4%) with a partial response. The median DoR was 15.4 months and the disease control rate was ~50%. Notably, responses were observed across histologies, with responses in the squamous cell histology (ORR 17.6%) and in the more difficult to treat adenocarcinoma histology (ORR 12.5%). The safety profile was manageable and consistent with that of currently approved anti-PD-1 antibodies; it also compared favorably to the safety profiles of chemotherapies used in this population. Data from this trial continue to mature.