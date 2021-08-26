EnWave and Dole Worldwide Food & Beverages Group Plan Global Strategic Partnership to Develop Innovative Nutrition Solutions

Dole believes access to good nutrition should be like sunshine, available, affordable and accessible to all. Partnering with EnWave allows for collaboration to develop fruit and vegetable snack and ingredient innovations, together.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnWave Corporation (TSX-V:ENW | FSE:E4U) (“EnWave”) and Dole Worldwide Food & Beverages Group, a division of Dole Asia Holdings Pte. Ltd. (“Dole”), have announced plans for a global Strategic Partnership to develop Innovative Nutrition Solutions using fruits and vegetables.

EnWave and Dole have been collaborating since late 2020. EnWave’s Radiant Energy Vacuum (“REV”) technology provides a gentle, rapid drying solution that allows for the production of innovative, nutritious and convenient food applications while partnering with Dole in achieving its company purpose.

Dole has placed an order for purchase of EnWave’s patented equipment to accelerate internal product development and allow for focused market trials in select regions.

The strategic partnership with Dole will leverage the company’s industry-leading brand alongside EnWave’s patented dehydration technology to bring better-for-you snacking options to its global customer base, as part of Dole’s Sunshine for All commitment. Both companies are intent on growing this partnership further in the near future.

About Dole Worldwide Food & Beverages Group

Dole Food & Beverages Group, a division of Dole Asia Holdings, is a world leader in growing, sourcing, distributing, and marketing fruit and healthy snacks. Headquartered in Singapore, Dole sells a full line of packaged shelf stable fruit, frozen fruit, dried fruit, and juices. The company focuses on four pillars of sustainability in all its operations: water management, carbon footprint, soil conservation and waste reduction. For more information, please visit dolesunshine.com.​

About EnWave

EnWave Corporation, a Vancouver-based advanced technology company, has developed a Radiant Energy Vacuum (“REV”) – an innovative, proprietary method for the precise dehydration of organic materials. EnWave has further developed patent-pending methods for uniformly drying and decontaminating cannabis through the use of REV technology, shortening the time from harvest to high-quality, marketable cannabis products.