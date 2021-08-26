checkAd

AMIH’s ZipDoctor Executes Telemedicine Services Agreement with Texas-Based Specialty Pharmacy

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.08.2021, 15:00  |  21   |   |   

Pharmacy to Pay for Access to ZipDoctor’s 24/7 Medical Services on its Telemedicine Platform

Dallas, Texas, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American International Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: AMIH), a diversified holding company that develops, acquires and operates technology-based health and wellness companies, today announced its wholly-owned subsidiary, ZipDoctor, Inc., has executed a telemedicine services agreement with Murphy RX (“Murphy”), a Texas-based specialty pharmacy that provides its customers with prescriptions, specialty compounding, vaccinations, diabetes care, medical equipment, various OTC remedies, as well as a full range of cosmetic products, vitamins and more.

Under the terms of the Agreement, ZipDoctor will develop and provide Murphy with access to a centralized technology platform to collect and manage patient demographics, insurance information, and collect acute health information for the purpose of being reviewed for treatment by ZipDoctor’s network of providers.

Murphy will offer its customers/patients access to ZipDoctor’s suite of telemedicine services currently available through its website at www.ZipDoctor.co with all telemedicine services being provided by ZipDoctor and its network of providers. Murphy will pay ZipDoctor a monthly fee on a per-patient basis for the use of the technology platform and for access to its currently available primary care telemedicine services.

As AMIH Chief Executive Officer, Jacob Cohen, discussed in his May 11, 2021, Letter to Shareholders, the Company’s ongoing build-out of Epiq MD, a low-cost telehealth platform, was based on data gathered from ZipDoctor’s beta and test-marketing phases, which occured last year. Accordingly, and as previously stated in that Letter to Shareholders, ZipDoctor has now officially pivoted to a niche business-to-business (B2B) model, which it expects to grow through strategic partnerships with pharmacies and similar companies.

“This is a groundbreaking win all around,” Mr. Cohen said. “Murphy better serves its customers by paying to provide them access to our robust, 24/7 proprietary telemedicine platform for a valuable medical benefit that increases efficiency by ensuring their prescriptions status is reviewed by medical professionals – which we believe boosts those customers’ loyalty. We are already planning to replicate and scale this model with other specialty and compounding pharmacies nationwide,” he added.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AMIH’s ZipDoctor Executes Telemedicine Services Agreement with Texas-Based Specialty Pharmacy Pharmacy to Pay for Access to ZipDoctor’s 24/7 Medical Services on its Telemedicine Platform Dallas, Texas, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - American International Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: AMIH), a diversified holding company that develops, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Press release Biocartis Group NV: BIOCARTIS ANNOUNCES 2021 HALF-YEAR RESULTS ON 2 SEPTEMBER 2021
Vow ASA: First Half 2021 : Cruise industry rebounds
eFFECTOR Therapeutics Debuts as Publicly Traded Next-Generation Oncology Company Advancing Mature ...
A quarter of progress and consolidation for Amarillo
Perseus Mining Increases Net Profit By 48% in FY2021 to $139M & Declares Maiden Capital Return
Accelerated bookbuild offering of approximately DKK 900 million worth of existing shares in Alm. ...
Spey Resources Comments on Recent Promotional Activity Pursuant to OTC Markets Request
Brookfield Infrastructure and Inter Pipeline Ltd. Provide Update on Strategic Transaction
Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc Announces Completion of Dogespac Llc Spin-Off
BUREAU VERITAS: Shawn Till appointed Executive Vice-President of Bureau Veritas Commodities, Industry and ...
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Puma Exploration Closes $1.6 Million Financing Led by a Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital for ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...