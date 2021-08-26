Meta Financial Group, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meta Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASH) (the “Company”) announced that the Company will pay a cash dividend of $0.05 per share for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2021. This dividend will be payable on October 1, 2021 to shareholders of record as of September 9, 2021.



At June 30, 2021, the Company had total assets of $7.05 billion and shareholders’ equity of $876.6 million.