SOPHiA GENETICS to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on September 9, 2021

BOSTON and LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOPHiA GENETICS SA (Nasdaq: SOPH) today announced it will report financial results for the second quarter of 2021 before market open on Thursday, September 9, 2021. The company’s management will webcast a corresponding conference call beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time to discuss its results, business developments, and outlook.



Live audio of the webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of the company website at: ir.sophiagenetics.com. An archived replay will be available on the company’s website following the event.