checkAd

Sompo International Appoints Isla Baillie to Global Head of Talent and Inclusion

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.08.2021, 15:00  |  11   |   |   

PEMBROKE, Bermuda, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sompo International Holdings Ltd., a Bermuda-based specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, announced today that Isla Baillie has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Global Head of Talent and Inclusion*, for Sompo International’s Commercial P&C operations globally. In this new role, Isla will take on the substantial responsibilities of Head of Business Partnering, Inclusive Diversity, Learning & Development and Talent Management for Sompo International globally.

Isla is a proven senior HR leader who is passionate about fostering growth cultures, driving inclusive diversity change and successfully partnering with business leaders to execute on company strategy. She has been with the organization for over 7 years and has over 20 years-experience in progressive HR roles.

Becky Zyck, Executive Vice President, Human Resources for SI will continue to oversee all aspects of Compensation, Benefits, HR Information Systems, Payroll, and a newly formed HR Operations team, all on a global scale. Both Isla and Becky will continue to report to Brian Goshen, Chief Administrative Officer, Sompo International and will play even more critical roles in leading the HR Function for SI P&C in the future. Together with Brian, they comprise the senior HR leadership team for SI Commercial P&C.

Brian Goshen, Chief Administrative Officer of Sompo International, stated “Isla is a proven HR leader with an excellent reputation who will continue to help build an engaged, inclusive, and high-performing culture for Sompo International. She will continue to play a key role in SI’s story of growth, scale, talent, and relevance as we move towards becoming a Top 10 Insurance organization. I’m delighted that she has accepted this new challenge and I have the utmost confidence in her ability to succeed in her expanded responsibilities.”

Isla Baillie commented, “I am delighted and honored to accept this expanded role here at Sompo International. We have seen tremendous growth as an organization and it is an exciting time to have this opportunity to contribute across all our lines of business and functions in addition at assuming leadership for Global Talent and Learning and Development. I am looking forward to working closely with Brian, Becky and our extremely talented global HR team to continue to put our talent at the center of everything we do.”

About Sompo International
Sompo International Holdings Ltd. (Sompo International) is a global specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, headquartered in Bermuda. Sompo International companies are wholly owned subsidiaries of Sompo Holdings, Inc., whose core business encompasses one of the largest property and casualty insurance groups in the Japanese domestic market. Sompo International is a company driven by its core values, a carrier that holds promise, trust and the commitment to protect at the center of everything it does. We maintain excellent financial strength as evidenced by the ratings of A+ (Superior) from A.M. Best (XV size category) and A+ (Strong) from Standard and Poor’s on our principal operating subsidiaries. For more information about Sompo International, please visit www.sompo-intl.com.

Contact
Sompo International
Cara Gallagher
SVP, Marketing & Communications
Phone: + 1 917 421 4973
Email: cagallagher@sompo-intl.com

*Subject to approval by the Bermuda Department of Immigration.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sompo International Appoints Isla Baillie to Global Head of Talent and Inclusion PEMBROKE, Bermuda, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Sompo International Holdings Ltd., a Bermuda-based specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, announced today that Isla Baillie has been promoted to Executive Vice …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Press release Biocartis Group NV: BIOCARTIS ANNOUNCES 2021 HALF-YEAR RESULTS ON 2 SEPTEMBER 2021
Vow ASA: First Half 2021 : Cruise industry rebounds
eFFECTOR Therapeutics Debuts as Publicly Traded Next-Generation Oncology Company Advancing Mature ...
A quarter of progress and consolidation for Amarillo
Perseus Mining Increases Net Profit By 48% in FY2021 to $139M & Declares Maiden Capital Return
Accelerated bookbuild offering of approximately DKK 900 million worth of existing shares in Alm. ...
Spey Resources Comments on Recent Promotional Activity Pursuant to OTC Markets Request
Brookfield Infrastructure and Inter Pipeline Ltd. Provide Update on Strategic Transaction
Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc Announces Completion of Dogespac Llc Spin-Off
BUREAU VERITAS: Shawn Till appointed Executive Vice-President of Bureau Veritas Commodities, Industry and ...
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Puma Exploration Closes $1.6 Million Financing Led by a Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital for ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...