Sompo International Appoints Isla Baillie to Global Head of Talent and Inclusion

Isla is a proven senior HR leader who is passionate about fostering growth cultures, driving inclusive diversity change and successfully partnering with business leaders to execute on company strategy. She has been with the organization for over 7 years and has over 20 years-experience in progressive HR roles.

PEMBROKE, Bermuda, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sompo International Holdings Ltd., a Bermuda-based specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, announced today that Isla Baillie has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Global Head of Talent and Inclusion*, for Sompo International’s Commercial P&C operations globally. In this new role, Isla will take on the substantial responsibilities of Head of Business Partnering, Inclusive Diversity, Learning & Development and Talent Management for Sompo International globally.

Becky Zyck, Executive Vice President, Human Resources for SI will continue to oversee all aspects of Compensation, Benefits, HR Information Systems, Payroll, and a newly formed HR Operations team, all on a global scale. Both Isla and Becky will continue to report to Brian Goshen, Chief Administrative Officer, Sompo International and will play even more critical roles in leading the HR Function for SI P&C in the future. Together with Brian, they comprise the senior HR leadership team for SI Commercial P&C.

Brian Goshen, Chief Administrative Officer of Sompo International, stated “Isla is a proven HR leader with an excellent reputation who will continue to help build an engaged, inclusive, and high-performing culture for Sompo International. She will continue to play a key role in SI’s story of growth, scale, talent, and relevance as we move towards becoming a Top 10 Insurance organization. I’m delighted that she has accepted this new challenge and I have the utmost confidence in her ability to succeed in her expanded responsibilities.”

Isla Baillie commented, “I am delighted and honored to accept this expanded role here at Sompo International. We have seen tremendous growth as an organization and it is an exciting time to have this opportunity to contribute across all our lines of business and functions in addition at assuming leadership for Global Talent and Learning and Development. I am looking forward to working closely with Brian, Becky and our extremely talented global HR team to continue to put our talent at the center of everything we do.”

About Sompo International

Sompo International Holdings Ltd. (Sompo International) is a global specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, headquartered in Bermuda. Sompo International companies are wholly owned subsidiaries of Sompo Holdings, Inc., whose core business encompasses one of the largest property and casualty insurance groups in the Japanese domestic market. Sompo International is a company driven by its core values, a carrier that holds promise, trust and the commitment to protect at the center of everything it does. We maintain excellent financial strength as evidenced by the ratings of A+ (Superior) from A.M. Best (XV size category) and A+ (Strong) from Standard and Poor’s on our principal operating subsidiaries. For more information about Sompo International, please visit www.sompo-intl.com .

*Subject to approval by the Bermuda Department of Immigration.