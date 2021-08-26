checkAd

LegalZoom and Defy Ventures Partner to Give Aspiring Entrepreneurs with Justice-Involved Histories a Second Chance

Alliance will help address barriers of inequity and make the path to entrepreneurship more accessible, while curbing recidivism

GLENDALE, Calif., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: LZ), a leading online platform for legal and compliance solutions, has partnered with Defy Ventures, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping end recidivism by training formerly incarcerated people to become entrepreneurs. Through a philanthropic donation and the sharing of the company’s unique resources, LegalZoom will support Defy Ventures’ efforts to equip its clients with new skills, connections and consulting support so they can start a new life and achieve economic independence.

The United States has the highest incarceration rate of any country. Studies have found that more than 7 million people are released from jail and more than 600,000 people are released from prison each year. This trend disproportionately impacts minority communities. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the imprisonment rate of black males is 5.7 times the rate of white males and the imprisonment rate of black females is 1.7 times the rate of white females. The imprisonment rate of Hispanic females is 1.3 times the rate of white females.

Nearly 75% of formerly incarcerated people remain unemployed a year after their release, which dramatically increases their risk of recidivism. Comparatively, graduates of Defy Ventures’ programs have an 80% employment rate. Defy Ventures graduates also have a less than 10% one-year recidivism rate, significantly lower than studies that show two out of three people are rearrested and more than 50% are incarcerated again within three years of their release from jail or prison.

“At LegalZoom, we recognize the systemic inequities in our society and the particular struggles current and formerly incarcerated individuals endure,” said Daniel Wernikoff, CEO of LegalZoom. “Our partnership with Defy Ventures enables us to do our part to level the playing field and address the tremendous need to help one of America’s largest overlooked communities. By increasing access to high-quality legal and compliance solutions, education and other resources, we’re aiming to help those who aspire to become entrepreneurs to defy the odds and achieve economic independence.”

