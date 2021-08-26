checkAd

Advantage Acquires Strong Analytics, Provider of AI and Machine Learning Solutions

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.08.2021, 15:00  |  19   |   |   

Agency helps brands power next generation of products and services

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advantage Solutions has acquired Strong Analytics, a provider of artificial intelligence, machine learning and data science services for leading brands in consumer goods and retail, automotive, hospitality, marketing and advertising, pharmaceuticals, technology and other industries. 

The agency helps its clients design, create and deploy custom, end-to-end machine learning and AI products and solutions.

“Strong Analytics’ data scientists and engineers have solved challenges as diverse as retail inventory optimization and multichannel marketing personalization,” said Gary Colen, president, marketing and digital commerce solutions for Advantage Solutions. “Their reputation for delivering high-value business solutions based on using data differently is well earned and we consider them key to our ability to continuously and proactively identify and address our clients’ and customers’ business opportunities and obstacles.” 

Founded by data scientists Brock Ferguson and Jacob Zweig, Strong Analytics works with organizations of all sizes, from startups to Fortune 500 firms. Its work focuses on applying state-of-the-art innovations in machine learning — in areas such as deep learning, natural language processing and reinforcement learning — to automation and optimization problems. Among the agency’s areas of expertise are AI strategy and leadership, data analytics, data engineering, machine learning engineering and DevOps and architecture.

“Strong Analytics and Advantage share an unwavering dedication to clients and a penchant for collaboration,” Ferguson said. “We’re very excited about coming together to bring added value to Advantage’s clients and help them solve their most difficult and complex problems — in weeks, not years.”

About Strong Analytics

Strong Analytics was founded in 2016 and provides data science consulting, machine learning engineering and data engineering services to companies across industries. Its suite of AI platforms enables custom-tailored solutions to go from design to deployment faster and more effectively than ever before. For more information, please visit strong.io.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions is a leading business solutions provider committed to driving growth for consumer goods manufacturers and retailers through winning insights and execution. Advantage’s data and technology-enabled omnichannel solutions — including sales, retail merchandising, business intelligence, digital commerce and a full suite of marketing services — help brands and retailers across a broad range of channels drive consumer demand, increase sales and achieve operating efficiencies.
Headquartered in Irvine, California, Advantage has offices throughout North America and strategic investments in select markets throughout Africa, Asia, Australia and Europe through which it services the global needs of multinational, regional and local manufacturers. For more information, please visit advantagesolutions.net.

Contact
Will Minton
Vice President, Corporate Marketing & Communications
Advantage Solutions

press@advantagesolutions.net





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Advantage Acquires Strong Analytics, Provider of AI and Machine Learning Solutions Agency helps brands power next generation of products and servicesIRVINE, Calif., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Advantage Solutions has acquired Strong Analytics, a provider of artificial intelligence, machine learning and data science services …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Press release Biocartis Group NV: BIOCARTIS ANNOUNCES 2021 HALF-YEAR RESULTS ON 2 SEPTEMBER 2021
Vow ASA: First Half 2021 : Cruise industry rebounds
eFFECTOR Therapeutics Debuts as Publicly Traded Next-Generation Oncology Company Advancing Mature ...
A quarter of progress and consolidation for Amarillo
Perseus Mining Increases Net Profit By 48% in FY2021 to $139M & Declares Maiden Capital Return
Accelerated bookbuild offering of approximately DKK 900 million worth of existing shares in Alm. ...
Spey Resources Comments on Recent Promotional Activity Pursuant to OTC Markets Request
Brookfield Infrastructure and Inter Pipeline Ltd. Provide Update on Strategic Transaction
Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc Announces Completion of Dogespac Llc Spin-Off
BUREAU VERITAS: Shawn Till appointed Executive Vice-President of Bureau Veritas Commodities, Industry and ...
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Puma Exploration Closes $1.6 Million Financing Led by a Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital for ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...