Information Analysis Appoints Technology Industry Leader Jamie Benoit Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Analysis Incorporated (OTCQB: IAIC) (“IAI”) today announced the appointment of Jamie Benoit as its Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer effective August 26, 2021. Mr. Benoit brings to IAI an impressive track record delivering impressive shareholder returns. Under his leadership and through acquisitive and organic growth, Benoit will aggressively strive to reposition the company as a disruptive technology and commercial enablement leader in government and global private sector verticals. Benoit comes to IAI as a CEO with deep experience in private equity and corporate finance as well as distinguished service in the military, civilian government, and elected office. Mr. Benoit will work alongside former CEO Stan Reese, who will remain President and continue to manage operations at IAI.



Prior to joining IAI, Mr. Benoit spent much of his career devoted to the defense and intelligence operations of the United States. For over a decade, he served as Chief Executive Officer of FedData, a technology products and services firm focused on mission support in the intelligence community and DoD. FedData continues to deliver innovative hardware, data transport, software engineering, and computer network operations solutions through several prime contracts with various organizations.

Mr. Benoit led FedData through the acquisition of three different companies and through a sale in 2018 that delivered an 80%+ IRR to FedData’s initial private equity partners and employee shareholders. He subsequently delivered nearly 50% EBITDA growth in 18 months to his new private equity partners prior to leaving the company in 2019. During his tenure he led the company through a complicated integration and retained 90%+ of the acquired company workforce.

Mr. Benoit possesses a unique blend of corporate, legal, military and government experience. Prior to his tenure at FedData he served as an officer in the U.S. Army during the 1990s and subsequently served as an appellate law clerk and practiced law at several national law firms. He has expertise in in corporate formation, mergers and acquisitions, banking, and finance, and routinely applies those skills leading and enabling government and commercial organizations. Mr. Benoit was also twice elected to the Council of Anne Arundel County, Maryland and served from 2006 to 2014.