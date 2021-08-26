checkAd

Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.08.2021, 15:00  |  25   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. (TSX-V: RKV), a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing new cancer therapies based on novel DNA-damage response technologies today announced the financial results for its fiscal second quarter ending June 30, 2021, and provided a corporate update.

Fiscal Second Quarter Highlights and Recent Developments

  • Rakovina Therapeutics researchers are conducting in vitro analyses of kt-2000, kt-3000, and kt-4000 series compounds in high-throughput cellular and biochemical assays, benchmarked against FDA-approved cancer therapies. We have also established a cancer cell line repository representing a range of DNA-repair proficient and deficient cancers and commenced testing with all compound series.
  • We have established a recombinant protein production capacity that will be used to determine compound-target interaction kinetics, as well as detailed structural information on compound-protein complexes to support future investigational new drug (IND) filings for future clinical trials.
  • We have obtained animal ethics approval to allow for evaluation of our drug candidates in murine tumor models within our dedicated laboratories at the University of British Columbia and preparation for in vivo testing of potential lead candidates is underway.
  • On August 17, 2021, we announced the acceptance of an abstract to be presented at the AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics, which is being held virtually October 7-10, 2021. This meeting represents the first opportunity to communicate promising new data at leading peer-reviewed scientific meetings.

“We are pleased with the continued steady progress in our research activities since Rakovina Therapeutics publicly listed on the Toronto Venture Exchange earlier this year. Establishing our initial research infrastructure at the University of British Columbia provides us with access to world class research facilities to support lead optimization and clinical candidate selection across our three research programs,” said Jeffrey Bacha executive chairman of Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. “Access to molecular pathology, cell imaging, mass spectrometry, protein production and biophysics capabilities as well as a vivarium for the conduct of in vivo efficacy, pharmacology and exploratory toxicology research at the Jack Bell Research Center and Robert Ho Research Center in Vancouver, British Columbia positions us to efficiently optimize potential lead compounds in an integrated ‘in-house’ environment. In addition, an associated clinical trial unit with the capability and experience in running Phase 1 through Phase 3 human clinical trials in the cancer field positions Rakovina Therapeutics to efficiently advance promising therapeutic candidates to address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cancer.“

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. (TSX-V: RKV), a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing new cancer therapies based on novel DNA-damage response technologies today announced the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Press release Biocartis Group NV: BIOCARTIS ANNOUNCES 2021 HALF-YEAR RESULTS ON 2 SEPTEMBER 2021
Vow ASA: First Half 2021 : Cruise industry rebounds
eFFECTOR Therapeutics Debuts as Publicly Traded Next-Generation Oncology Company Advancing Mature ...
A quarter of progress and consolidation for Amarillo
Perseus Mining Increases Net Profit By 48% in FY2021 to $139M & Declares Maiden Capital Return
Accelerated bookbuild offering of approximately DKK 900 million worth of existing shares in Alm. ...
Spey Resources Comments on Recent Promotional Activity Pursuant to OTC Markets Request
Brookfield Infrastructure and Inter Pipeline Ltd. Provide Update on Strategic Transaction
Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc Announces Completion of Dogespac Llc Spin-Off
BUREAU VERITAS: Shawn Till appointed Executive Vice-President of Bureau Veritas Commodities, Industry and ...
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Puma Exploration Closes $1.6 Million Financing Led by a Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital for ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...