Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Rakovina Therapeutics researchers are conducting in vitro analyses of kt-2000, kt-3000, and kt-4000 series compounds in high-throughput cellular and biochemical assays, benchmarked against FDA-approved cancer therapies. We have also established a cancer cell line repository representing a range of DNA-repair proficient and deficient cancers and commenced testing with all compound series.

We have established a recombinant protein production capacity that will be used to determine compound-target interaction kinetics, as well as detailed structural information on compound-protein complexes to support future investigational new drug (IND) filings for future clinical trials.

We have obtained animal ethics approval to allow for evaluation of our drug candidates in murine tumor models within our dedicated laboratories at the University of British Columbia and preparation for in vivo testing of potential lead candidates is underway.

On August 17, 2021, we announced the acceptance of an abstract to be presented at the AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics, which is being held virtually October 7-10, 2021. This meeting represents the first opportunity to communicate promising new data at leading peer-reviewed scientific meetings.

“We are pleased with the continued steady progress in our research activities since Rakovina Therapeutics publicly listed on the Toronto Venture Exchange earlier this year. Establishing our initial research infrastructure at the University of British Columbia provides us with access to world class research facilities to support lead optimization and clinical candidate selection across our three research programs,” said Jeffrey Bacha executive chairman of Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. “Access to molecular pathology, cell imaging, mass spectrometry, protein production and biophysics capabilities as well as a vivarium for the conduct of in vivo efficacy, pharmacology and exploratory toxicology research at the Jack Bell Research Center and Robert Ho Research Center in Vancouver, British Columbia positions us to efficiently optimize potential lead compounds in an integrated ‘in-house’ environment. In addition, an associated clinical trial unit with the capability and experience in running Phase 1 through Phase 3 human clinical trials in the cancer field positions Rakovina Therapeutics to efficiently advance promising therapeutic candidates to address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cancer.“