SurgePays Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

BARTLETT, Tenn., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurgePays, Inc. (OTCQB: SURG) (“SurgePays” or the “Company”), a blockchain financial technology company building a next generation supply chain network in the U.S. for convenience stores, mini-marts, tiendas, bodegas, gas stations, and other merchants serving underbanked consumers, today announces financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 and provides a corporate update.

Recent Corporate Highlights:

  • Continued to progress towards an expected Nasdaq up-list of the Company through the customary regulatory process and filings
  • Continued to progress towards an IPO of the Company’s SaaS subsidiary LogicsIQ, Inc. (formerly Surge Logics, Inc.)
  • Announced approval from the Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) Program to provide discounted broadband services through the Company’s SurgePhone mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) subsidiary to qualified users
  • Acquired Commander Communication, a provider of prepaid wireless payment products to approximately 500 convenience stores with intent to cross-sell other products and services into Commander’s customer base
  • Signed national distribution agreement with 1606 Corp. to distribute smokable-hemp products into the 8,000 convenience stores on the Company’s platform
  • Launched a proprietary, blockchain-supported, customer relationship management (CRM) and business intelligence (BI) platform called BLITZ to further penetrate the 34,000 retail stores in the Company’s U.S. database
  • Launched new custom private label gift card program for the Company’s independent retail store clients to provide additional convenience and loyalty opportunities for these locations’ customers

“The revenue initiatives we have announced in the last few months speak to the numerous market opportunities we have to execute our ‘wide and deep’ strategy.  We are poised to offer the thousands of convenience stores, mini-marts, and bodegas we serve additional higher margin products and services beyond the lower-margin prepaid wireless top-ups on which we founded the Company,” said SurgePays Chief Executive Officer Brian Cox.  “We now have the ability to offer thousands of stores and, ultimately, the underbanked population that shop there, access to higher margin, innovative products and services, such as the smokable-hemp products from our partner 1606 Corp., more affordable wireless handsets and monthly wireless plans, retail gift cards, and even discounted broadband service through the EBB Program, that may otherwise be very difficult for them to purchase.  Our expanded in-house sales team is dedicated to establishing and nurturing relationships with store owners to help us expand our network of customer stores, and acquisitions like Commander Communications will help us expand our geographical reach.

“Meanwhile, our LogicsIQ subsidiary has seen a reacceleration in its business following a COVID-related slow-down in the second half of 2020.  LogicsIQ had the second-best quarter of its existence with revenue in the second quarter of 2021 up nearly 32% over the first quarter of 2021, and this momentum has continued thus far into the third quarter.  Anthony Nuzzo and his team at LogicsIQ have executed well during the leaner months with continued development and innovation and managed to continue to strategize for future growth despite the pressures from the pandemic.

“Lastly, we believe we are making good progress in the legal and regulatory process involved in SurgePays’ up-list to the Nasdaq as well as the anticipated IPO of LogicsIQ.  We believe both events will be transformational corporate moments for SurgePays that will create value for our shareholders over the longer term,” Mr. Cox concluded.

Financial Results for Second Quarter 2021

Revenue in the second quarter of 2021 was $11.38 million vs. $14.51 million in the year-ago period.  General and administrative expenses declined from $4.17 million in the second quarter of 2020 to $2.74 million in the second quarter of 2021.  Net loss in the second quarter of 2021 improved to ($214,000) from ($2.43 million) in the year-ago period.

Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2021 totaled $574,824, as compared to $673,995 as of December 31, 2020.

About SurgePays, Inc.

SurgePays, Inc. utilizes its blockchain software platform to offer a comprehensive suite of prepaid, financial services for the underbanked and top selling wholesale products to independently owned convenience stores, mini-marts, tiendas, and bodegas more cost efficiently than existing wholesale distribution models. Please visit www.SurgePays.com  for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes express or implied statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance and may contain projections of our future results of operations or of our financial information or state other forward-looking information. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements relate to future events or our future operational or financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control, including, without limitation, statements about our future financial performance, including our revenue, cash flows, costs of revenue and operating expenses; our anticipated growth; our predictions about our industry; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and our ability to attract, retain and cross-sell to clients. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update, and expressly disclaim the obligation to update, any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Company Contact:
 Tony Evers CPA, CIA
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (847) 648-7542 ext. 104
tevers@surgeholdings.com

Media Relations:
 Henry Feintuch / Doug Wright
Feintuch Communications
914-548-6924 / 201-952-6033
surgepays@feintuchpr.com

Investor Relations:
 CORE IR
516-222-2560
invest@surgeholdings.com


SURGEPAYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets

  June 30,
2021 		    December 31,
2020 		 
  (Unaudited)     (Audited)  
               
Assets              
Current Assets              
Cash $ 574,824     $ 673,995  
Accounts receivable - net   592,442       180,499  
Lifeline revenue - due from USAC   -       212,621  
Inventory   175,359       178,309  
Prepaids   6,067       5,605  
Total Current Assets   1,348,692       1,251,029  
               
Property and equipment - net   229,411       236,810  
               
Other Assets              
Note receivable   176,851       -  
Intangibles - net   3,760,238       4,125,742  
Goodwill   866,782       866,782  
Investment in Centercom - related party   389,984       414,612  
Operating lease - right of use asset - net   552,222       368,638  
Other   61,458       61,458  
Total Other Assets   5,807,535       5,837,232  
               
Total Assets $ 7,385,638     $ 7,325,071  
               
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Deficit              
               
Current Liabilities              
Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 5,800,859     $ 6,827,487  
Accounts payable and accrued expenses - related party   448,559       1,753,837  
Deferred revenue   565,900       443,300  
Operating lease liability   97,880       210,556  
Line of credit   -       912,870  
Loans payable - related parties   4,419,000       2,389,000  
Notes payable   -       250,000  
Convertible notes payable - net   837,741       1,516,170  
Derivative liabilities   1,459,167       1,357,528  
Total Current Liabilities   13,629,106       15,660,748  
               
Long Term Liabilities              
Loans payable - related parties   1,130,440       1,100,440  
Notes payable - SBA government   1,502,849       1,134,682  
Operating lease liability   454,342       155,167  
Total Long Term Liabilities   3,087,631       2,390,289  
               
Total Liabilities   16,716,737       18,051,037  
               
Stockholders’ Deficit              
Series A, Convertible Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 13,000,000 and 13,000,000 shares issued and outstanding, respectively   13,000       13,000  
Series C, Convertible Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, 721,598 and 721,598 shares issued and outstanding, respectively   722       722  
               
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized 161,504,920 and 127,131,210 shares issued and outstanding, respectively   161,505       127,131  
Additional paid-in capital   17,115,280       10,725,380  
Accumulated deficit   (26,621,606 )     (21,592,199 )
Total Stockholders’ Deficit   (9,331,099 )     (10,725,966 )
               
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Deficit $ 7,385,638     $ 7,325,071  
               

SURGEPAYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)

  For the Three Months Ended
June 30, 		    For the Six Months Ended June
30, 		 
  2021     2020     2021     2020  
                       
Revenues $ 11,377,928     $ 14,514,796     $ 22,366,876     $ 30,302,595  
                               
Costs and expenses                              
Cost of revenue   10,051,119       14,381,822       19,908,428       29,835,974  
                               
General and administrative expenses   2,736,435       4,165,436       5,976,244       7,174,322  
                               
Total costs and expenses   12,787,554       18,547,258       25,884,672       37,010,296  
                               
Loss from operations   (1,409,626 )     (4,032,462 )     (3,517,796 )     (6,707,701 )
                               
Other income (expense)                              
Interest expense   (2,096,600 )     (701,044 )     (3,400,459 )     (1,183,766 )
Derivative expense   -       (147,721 )     (1,775,057 )     (496,055 )
Change in fair value of derivative liabilities   645,830       224,378       949,680       192,562  
Gain (loss) on investment in Centercom - related party   49,145       112,967       (24,628 )     145,336  
Gain on settlement of liabilities   701,404       2,108,543       842,982       2,556,979  
Gain on deconsolidation of True Wireless   1,895,871       -       1,895,871       -  
Other income   -       10,000       -       10,000  
Total other income (expense) - net   1,195,650       1,607,123       (1,511,611 )     1,225,056  
                               
Net loss $ (213,976 )   $ (2,425,339 )   $ (5,029,407 )   $ (5,482,645 )
                               
Loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.00 )   $ (0.02 )   $ (0.03 )   $ (0.05 )
                               
Weighted average number of shares - basic   154,394,068       106,063,237       145,130,334       104,974,691  
                               

SURGEPAYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited)

           
  For the Six Months Ended June 30,  
  2021     2020  
Operating activities              
Net loss $ (5,029,407 )   $ (5,482,645 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operations              
Depreciation and amortization   398,240       569,811  
Amortization of right-of-use assets   92,531       92,867  
Amortization of debt discount   1,351,351       796,863  
Recognition of share based compensation   45,099       68,169  
Change in fair value of derivative liabilities   (949,680 )     (192,562 )
Derivative expense   1,775,057       496,055  
Gain on settlement of liabilities   (840,932 )     (2,681,586 )
Gain (loss) on equity method investment - Centercom - related party   24,628       (145,336 )
Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiary (True Wireless)   (1,895,871 )     -  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities              
(Increase) decrease in              
Accounts receivable   (411,943 )     2,241,635  
Lifeline revenue - due from USAC   105,532       (172,300 )
Inventory   (71,700 )     (102,682 )
Prepaids   (462 )     64,534  
Other   -       66,457  
Increase (decrease) in              
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   1,824,604       1,971,652  
Accounts payable and accrued expenses - related party   (1,305,278 )     -  
Deferred revenue   122,600       317,148  
Gain contingency   -       (38,040 )
Operating lease liability   (89,616 )     (101,029 )
Net cash used in operating activities   (4,855,247 )     (2,230,989 )
               
Investing activities              
Purchase of property and equipment   (45,983 )     (2,836 )
Cash disposed in deconsolidation of subsidiary (True Wireless)   (325,316 )     -  
Net cash used in investing activities   (371,299 )     (2,836 )
               
Financing activities              
Proceeds from stock and warrants issued for cash   1,510,000       705,000  
Repurchase of common stock   -       (500,000 )
Proceeds from loans - related party   2,123,000       200,000  
Repayments of loans - related party   (63,000 )     (100,000 )
Proceeds from notes payable   -       648,082  
Repayments on notes payable   (250,000 )     (27,500 )
Proceeds from SBA notes   518,167       -  
Proceeds from convertible notes   2,550,000       1,912,000  
Repayments on convertible notes - net of overpayment   (1,260,792 )     (468,000 )
Cash paid for debt issuance costs   -       (142,000 )
Net cash provided by financing activities   5,127,375       2,227,582  
               
Net decrease in cash   (99,171 )     (6,243 )
               
Cash - beginning of period   673,995       346,040  
               
Cash - end of period $ 574,824     $ 339,797  
               
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information              
Cash paid for interest $ 113,810     $ 64,646  
Cash paid for income tax $ -     $ -  
               
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities              
               
Deconsolidation of subsidiary (True Wireless) $ 2,434,552     $ -  
Debt discount/issue costs recorded in connection with derivative liabilities $ 2,140,829     $ 1,234,546  
Stock issued in settlement of liabilities $ 1,755,150     $ -  
Conversion of debt into equity $ 858,158     $ -  
Right-of-use asset obtained in exchange for new operating lease liability $ 515,848     $ 355,203  
Termination of ECS right-of-use lease   228,752       -  
Stock issued in connection with debt modification $ 108,931     $ -  
Stock issued under make-whole arrangement $ 90,401     $ -  
Stock issued for acquisition of membership interest in ECS $ 17,900     $ -  
Stock issued for acquisition $ -     $ 165,000  
Stock and warrants issued with debt recorded as a debt discount $ -     $ 801,636  




SurgePays Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update BARTLETT, Tenn., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - SurgePays, Inc. (OTCQB: SURG) (“SurgePays” or the “Company”), a blockchain financial technology company building a next generation supply chain network in the U.S. for convenience stores, …

