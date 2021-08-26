checkAd

Denny’s Successfully Completes Refinancing of Its Existing Credit Facility and Relaunches Its Share Repurchase Program

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.08.2021, 15:00  |  25   |   |   

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ: DENN), franchisor and operator of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, today announced that it has refinanced its amended and restated $350 million revolving credit facility to a new five-year $400 million revolving credit facility.

Borrowings under the new credit facility will bear a tiered interest rate, which is based on the Company’s consolidated leverage ratio. Based on a current outstanding balance of $170 million, the interest rate is initially set at LIBOR plus 225 basis points, representing a 75 basis point reduction in the Company’s credit spread at the current consolidated leverage ratio.

With the enhanced flexibility provided by the new credit facility, the Company will relaunch its multi-year share repurchase program with approximately $248 million remaining in authorized share repurchases. Under this authorization, the Company may purchase its Common Stock from time to time in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions. The amount and timing of any repurchases will depend on a number of factors, including the price and availability of the Company’s shares, trading volumes, and general market conditions.

Robert Verostek, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, stated, “This refinancing is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our teams and the ongoing confidence the financial community has in this iconic brand. In addition to expanding our current borrowing capacity and improving our current credit spread, this new facility provides Denny’s with long-term financial flexibility to continue returning capital to our shareholders, while also enhancing our ability to make appropriate investments in the brand.”

The Company has allocated approximately $554 million to repurchase approximately 54 million shares since late 2010.

Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Truist Securities, Inc., Bank of the West, and Regions Capital Markets, a division of Regions Bank served as the Joint Lead Arrangers and Joint Bookrunners for the new credit facility with Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., serving as Administrative Agent and L/C Issuer, and Cadence Bank, N.A. and Fifth Third Bank, National Association serving as Co-Documentation Agents.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Denny’s Successfully Completes Refinancing of Its Existing Credit Facility and Relaunches Its Share Repurchase Program SPARTANBURG, S.C., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ: DENN), franchisor and operator of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, today announced that it has refinanced its amended and restated …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Press release Biocartis Group NV: BIOCARTIS ANNOUNCES 2021 HALF-YEAR RESULTS ON 2 SEPTEMBER 2021
Vow ASA: First Half 2021 : Cruise industry rebounds
eFFECTOR Therapeutics Debuts as Publicly Traded Next-Generation Oncology Company Advancing Mature ...
A quarter of progress and consolidation for Amarillo
Perseus Mining Increases Net Profit By 48% in FY2021 to $139M & Declares Maiden Capital Return
Accelerated bookbuild offering of approximately DKK 900 million worth of existing shares in Alm. ...
Spey Resources Comments on Recent Promotional Activity Pursuant to OTC Markets Request
Brookfield Infrastructure and Inter Pipeline Ltd. Provide Update on Strategic Transaction
Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc Announces Completion of Dogespac Llc Spin-Off
BUREAU VERITAS: Shawn Till appointed Executive Vice-President of Bureau Veritas Commodities, Industry and ...
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Puma Exploration Closes $1.6 Million Financing Led by a Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital for ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...