NV Gold Commenced IP Survey at its Sandy Gold Project in Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / NV Gold Corporation ( TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF) (" NV Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the Company has initiated its planned IP Survey at its 100%-owned Sandy Gold Project (" Sandy "), located within the Walker Lane, Lyon County, Nevada, USA. Combined with the Leapfrog modelling and detailed mapping earlier in the 3 rd Quarter, the outcome of the IP Survey will be used for better target definition to guide a 2 nd Phase drilling program projected for the 1 st Quarter of 2022 or earlier depending on equipment availability. Recap of previously announced 2021 Sandy Project Highlights