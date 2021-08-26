NV Gold Commenced IP Survey at its Sandy Gold Project in Nevada
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / NV Gold Corporation ( TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF) (" NV Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the Company has initiated its planned IP Survey at its 100%-owned Sandy Gold Project (" Sandy "), located within the Walker Lane, Lyon County, Nevada, USA. Combined with the Leapfrog modelling and detailed mapping earlier in the 3 rd Quarter, the outcome of the IP Survey will be used for better target definition to guide a 2 nd Phase drilling program projected for the 1 st Quarter of 2022 or earlier depending on equipment availability.
Recap of previously announced 2021 Sandy Project Highlights
- The Company completed its expanded program of 17 RC (Reverse Circulation) drill holes totaling 3,811 m (12,505 ft) in 1 st Quarter of 2021.
- The "maiden" RC drilling has encountered a large epithermal gold system. The alteration footprint at the surface has a strike length of 2.4 kilometers and a width of half a kilometer. Most of the property remains undrilled, and the system remains open at depth and under late volcanic cover.
- A surface rock chip sampling program completed yielded positive gold values from anomalous to high grade. Of note, five samples yielded 11.3 g/t Au and 11.6 g/t Ag, 11.5 g/t Au and 14.1 g/t Ag, and 18.1 g/t Au and 43.2 g/t Ag (refer to Figure 1).
- All seventeen of the 2021 RC holes intercepted anomalous gold and strong trace element geochemistry. Twelve holes were above a threshold of >3 meters @ >0.1 g/t Au. The strongest intercept was 22.9 meters @ 0.65 g/t Au from 29 meters to 51.9 meters (including 6.1 meters of 1.58 g/t Au at 38.1 meters) in SD-2 (refer to Figure 1).
Mapping Conclusions
Hydrothermal alteration at Sandy is predominantly clay to silica-clay alteration (of the tuffaceous rocks) in the Southwest Zone, mostly seen as float around epithermal quartz vein pieces, while stronger (massive and "near-massive") silicification forms ridgelines and broader structural zones in the upper Northeast Zone (refer to Figures 1 & 3). Very white clay, possibly illite, is interpreted in the strongest silica-clay altered zones, both in the Southwest and Northeast Zones. The alteration is consistent with low sulfidation vein alteration and looks to be clay alteration developed on the margins or above epithermal veins. Based on the size, elevation range, zonation (silica above, clay below) and apparent geometry of the alteration, the Northeast Zone could be an altered cap overlying a preserved epithermal vein system.
