AMPD Ventures Inc. Announces Establishment of European Subsidiary, Engages With Equinix, Inc. for Global Rollout of AMPD Virtual Studio Offering

AMPD specializes in providing high-performance computing and cloud solutions for next-generation applications, including cutting-edge digital content creation, big data analysis and visualization, artificial intelligence, and high-level academic research. As the world charges forward towards the realization of ‘the Metaverse' and other spatial computing initiatives, AMPD is representative of a next generation of independent, sector-focused service providers offering underlying infrastructure solutions to cope with the low latency, high performance demands of these applications, while offering the convenience of cloud computing business models.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / AMPD Ventures Inc. ("AMPD" or the "Company")(CSE:AMPD)(OTCQB:AMPDF)(FRA:2Q0) , a next generation digital infrastructure provider, is proud today to announce that it has formally established a European subsidiary, AMPD Technologies (Europe) Limited, and has entered into an agreement with Equinix, Inc (EQIX), the world's largest data centre and colocation infrastructure, in anticipation of the global rollout of its AMPD Virtual Studio offering.

Earlier this year, the Company announced that Mr. Wolfgang Stindl, a senior interactive and digital media business development professional with more than 25 years of experience, had joined the AMPD team to help establish and develop the Company's presence in the European market. Based upon the amount of interest in AMPD's products and services now being generated in the region, the Company recently established its European subsidiary, AMPD Technologies (Europe) Limited, in Dublin, Ireland to cater to customers across the European Economic Area.

Additionally, the Company is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Equinix, Inc., the world's largest data centre and colocation infrastructure provider, for the establishment of its European data centre presence in Amsterdam, as well as in other key markets around the world. AMPD expects to roll out its base high-performance compute deployments, known as ‘AMPD Pods', in Amsterdam, Los Angeles, and Vancouver before the end of the year, with additional locations expected to come online during the first half of 2022.

"Recent investment and the acquisition of Canadian cloud computing company, Cloud-A Inc., has significantly increased our go-to-market velocity, and accelerated the development of our AMPD Virtual Studio offering," said Anthony Brown, CEO at AMPD Ventures Inc. "Interest in our high-performance private cloud solutions has never been more active, not only in North America, but wherever there are clusters of digital content creators."