NATERA Plant-Based Products to Launch at Denny’s Restaurants across Canada Following Menu Test in B.C.

26.08.2021   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid", "NSE" or "the Company") (FRANKFURT:50N)(TSXV:NSP)(OTC PINK:NSPDF) is pleased to announce that Denny's restaurants across Canada will be offering select NATERA meat-alternative entrees on their menus.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid", "NSE" or "the Company") (FRANKFURT:50N)(TSXV:NSP)(OTC PINK:NSPDF) is pleased to announce that Denny's restaurants across Canada will be offering select NATERA meat-alternative entrees on their menus.

Foto: Accesswire

Following this past summer's menu test of NATERA products at five (5) Denny's Restaurants in B.C., guests can look forward to enjoying NATERA Seasoned Chick-Un Tenders and NATERA Chick-Un Nuggets at seventy-one (71) Denny's across Canada starting later this fall. Naturally Splendid is also excited to announce that Bar One, a restaurant under the Denny's Canada brand, will be offering select NATERA plant-based, meat-alternative entrées shortly after the Denny's launch at all thirteen (13) locations in B.C. and Alberta.

Naturally Splendid is pleased to report that Denny's Restaurants will be displaying on-premise advertising featuring NATERA Seasoned Chick-Un Tenders and NATERA Chick-Un Nuggets, as well as promoting the plant-based, meat alternative entrees through their social media channels. The on-site promotional material and social media campaign being orchestrated by Denny's will be augmented by Naturally Splendid social media awareness programs.

Deborah Gagnon, President & COO, Denny's Canada, reports, "After a two-month menu test at five of our restaurants in B.C., we are pleased to offer our guests NATERA Chick-Un Tenders and Chick-Un Nuggets at most Denny's locations across Canada in addition to all of our Bar One restaurants. Denny's is a place founded in community, where everyone can enjoy great tasting food at a great value, and we are proud to offer menu items that benefit the health of our guests and communities."

The growth in plant-based diets is driven by consumer concern surrounding health and wellbeing as well as sustainable farming. Naturally Splendid is pleased to be working with Denny's to support this most worthy lifestyle initiative while providing delicious offerings for their much-valued customers.

Naturally Splendid CEO Mr. J. Craig Goodwin states, "Denny's is an iconic brand that most everyone recognizes. We are proud to provide NATERA entrees to this well-known family diner across Canada and will be supporting Denny's on-premise and social media campaign with our own social media programs. This is an exceptional point in time for Naturally Splendid having our NATERA entrees validated by a restaurant chain that has been in operation in Canada for over sixty (60) years. We look forward to growing this opportunity even further as the Company builds out our own manufacturing capacity at our Pitt Meadows Safe Quality Food (SQF) facility".

