checkAd

bebe stores, inc. Announces Refinancing, Acquisition of Additional Buddy’s Franchise Locations, and Increase in Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.08.2021, 15:01  |  27   |   |   

bebe stores, inc. (OTCQB:BEBE) (the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into a credit agreement providing for a five-year senior secured term loan of $25 million with an additional drawdown capacity of up to $10 million from SLR Credit Solutions (formerly known as Crystal Financial). Proceeds of the financing were used to retire its existing secured term loan of $22 million and for additional growth capital purposes.

In conjunction with the financing, the Company has also announced it has agreed to purchase eight additional Buddy’s Home Furnishings rent-to-own franchises from Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG). The eight franchises, located in Kentucky and Indiana, complement the Company’s existing footprint in the Southeast U.S. and leverages bebe’s existing back-office infrastructure.

In addition, its Board of Directors has authorized and declared an increase to the Company’s quarterly cash dividend on the Company’s common stock to $0.15 per share from the previous quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share implemented during the second quarter of 2020. The quarterly dividend is payable September 24, 2021, to shareholders of record as of September 10, 2021.

“This refinancing allows us to meaningfully lower our cost of capital while providing further financial flexibility to execute on our strategy to deliver future growth from our platform,” said bebe CEO, Manny Mashouf. “The increase in our quarterly dividend represents the strong operating results from our brand licensing properties and our positive outlook for the 47 Buddy’s Home Furnishings rent-to-own franchises we acquired in November 2020, in line with our stated goal of providing a strong dividend to our shareholders.”

Cheryl Carner, Senior Managing Director, Head of Originations at SLR Credit Solutions, added, “We are excited to partner with Manny and the entire bebe management team to help facilitate the growth of their business.”

Loans under the credit facility will bear interest at LIBOR (subject to a 1.00% floor) plus 5.50% with a reduction to 5.25% after one year to the extent the Company’s leverage ratio is at or less than 1.50:1.00. The credit facility will be secured by substantially all assets of the Company and its subsidiaries.

About bebe stores, inc.

bebe is a global specialty licensor of fashion apparel and accessories that distributes bebe-branded products worldwide through licensees in approximately 100 international stores and online. bebe also owns and operates, through subsidiaries, approximately 55 rent-to-own Buddy’s Home Furnishings franchise stores located in ten states in the southeastern U.S., offering furniture, appliances and electronics to consumers through rent-to-own agreements, along with other investments in brand royalty joint ventures.

bebe stores Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

bebe stores, inc. Announces Refinancing, Acquisition of Additional Buddy’s Franchise Locations, and Increase in Dividend bebe stores, inc. (OTCQB:BEBE) (the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into a credit agreement providing for a five-year senior secured term loan of $25 million with an additional drawdown capacity of up to $10 million from SLR Credit …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Almonty Announces the Appointment of a New Director
Pfizer and BioNTech Initiate Rolling Submission of Supplemental Biologics License Application to ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
IonQ Opens Door to Dramatically More Powerful Quantum Computers, Debuts Industry First: Reconfigurable Multicore Quantum Architecture
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Servier and OSE Immunotherapeutics Announce Enrollment of First Patient in OSE-127/S95011 Phase 2 ...
onsemi to Acquire GT Advanced Technologies
ErosSTX Receives Notification from NYSE Regarding its Annual Report Filing Delay and Common Stock ...
Faraday Future Partners with Qmerit to Support EV Home Charging Services
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a National Class Action Law Firm, Continues Investigation of Cassava ...
Titel
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Published Results From Its Phase 2/3 Trial of Arimoclomol in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Henry Schein Partners With NGOs to Provide Health Care Products to Aid Haitian Earthquake Victims ...
Rocket Lab Completes Merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation to Become Publicly Traded ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020