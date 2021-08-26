checkAd

J2 Global Issues 2021 Annual Diversity Report

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM), today issued its 2021 Annual Diversity Report, sharing diversity and representation statistics of its U.S. employee base and providing an update on programs and actions to advance diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).

“Last year, we embraced the mantra that ‘Doing is Greater than Talking.’ Our employees took that commitment to heart, getting involved at all levels of our organization, speaking up, stepping up and taking action,” said J2 Global CEO Vivek Shah. “We applaud their efforts and are proud of the progress we have made toward a more diverse and inclusive workplace. Without question, there is still a great deal of work to do and we are committed to continued improvement.”

Among J2 Global’s U.S. workforce, 52% of new hires were women, versus 42% in 2020. Representation of women of color among women in senior leadership roles increased to 26%, versus 20% in 2020. Board diversity also improved, increasing to 30% women and 30% people of color, versus 10% women and 20% people of color in 2020.

The Company describes in its Report ongoing and upcoming actions it is taking to advance DEI, including inclusive hiring workshops, expanded mental health care offerings, charitable giving and corporate matching, supplier diversity program and more.

View J2 Global’s 2021 Annual Diversity Report at https://bit.ly/J2Global2021AnnualDiversityReport

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM) is a leading internet information and services company consisting of a portfolio of brands including IGN, Mashable, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, PCMag, RetailMeNot, Offers.com, Spiceworks, Ekahau, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What To Expect in its Digital Media business and eFax, eVoice, Moz, iContact, Campaigner, Vipre and IPVanish in its Cloud Services business. J2 reaches in excess of 240 million people per month across its brands. As of December 31, 2020, J2 had achieved 25 consecutive fiscal years of revenue growth. For more information about J2, please visit www.J2global.com.

