J2 Global Issues 2021 Annual Diversity Report

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM), today issued its 2021 Annual Diversity Report, sharing diversity and representation statistics of its U.S. employee base and providing an update on programs and actions to advance diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).

“Last year, we embraced the mantra that ‘Doing is Greater than Talking.’ Our employees took that commitment to heart, getting involved at all levels of our organization, speaking up, stepping up and taking action,” said J2 Global CEO Vivek Shah. “We applaud their efforts and are proud of the progress we have made toward a more diverse and inclusive workplace. Without question, there is still a great deal of work to do and we are committed to continued improvement.”