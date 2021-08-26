checkAd

Hippo Opens Innovation & Growth Center in Israel

Hippo, the home insurance group that created a new standard of care and protection for homeowners, today announced the expansion of its technology, product and marketing operations by opening its first international office in Tel Aviv, Israel, a global technology hub. The new office will be a center for innovation for the company, focused on the development of talent and technologies to fuel the products and services across Hippo’s business, delivering a transformative home insurance experience to its customers.

The office will be led by Shahaf Shakuf, who brings strong management experience to Hippo and previously established the Israel subsidiary for Chegg, the online learning company with over 4.8 million subscribers. Shakuf will oversee the growth of Hippo’s regional team and the entire spectrum of office functions, from product development and design to data science and digital marketing, ensuring engagement and alignment across the organization.

“Hippo has become a leading example of an industry-defining company with its unique, customer-first approach to homeownership,” said Shakuf, General Manager, Hippo. “Hippo’s mission to transform the U.S. home insurance industry will be supported by a talented team in Israel, which has quickly become a global hub for innovation. I’m thrilled to work alongside a growing team of leaders who are passionate about the innovative products and services behind Hippo and being a part of building the next home insurance franchise.”

Hippo’s Israel-based team will focus on fueling the growth and innovation behind the home protection company with leadership that spans product developers and designers, engineers, machine learning experts, data scientists, and digital marketers. Hiring is ongoing and Hippo is seeking innovative, creative, ambitious problem-solvers with a curious, global mindset.

“We have been scouting Israel’s technology scene with interest and enthusiasm and consider it an ideal location for our first international office,” said Ran Harpaz, Chief Technology Officer, Hippo. “We are pleased to have the opportunity to put roots down in Israel and welcome Mr. Shakuf, a deeply experienced technical and business leader, during this crucial time in our growth. We look forward to bringing a widely diverse set of innovative minds together as we build and grow some of the most critical functions of Hippo’s business to support our customers.”

Wertpapier


