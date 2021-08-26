Revlon Announces Thomas Cho as its Chief Supply Chain Officer

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE: REV) (“Revlon” and together with its subsidiaries, the “Company”) recently announced the hire of Mr. Thomas Cho as Chief Supply Chain Officer. In this position, Mr. Cho will be responsible for Revlon’s end to end Global Supply Chain Operations, including supply chain strategy, planning, procurement, manufacturing, engineering, distribution and logistics for the Company’s diverse brand portfolio across all channels and geographies. Mr. Cho officially joined Revlon on August 2, 2021 and reports to the President and CEO, Debra Perelman.

Mr. Cho joins Revlon from PPI Beauty in Chicago, IL, where he held the position of Chief Operating Officer. During his time at PPI Beauty, Mr. Cho established a new and formal S&OP process, and optimized the supply chain across North America and China. Prior to PPI Beauty, he served in several senior level executive positions including Chief Operating Officer for Transcendia, a leading manufacturer of custom plastic solutions where he drove the transformation from commodity plastics to medical focused solutions. As Chief Supply Chain Officer at Mary Kay Cosmetics, he drove rapid growth in China by expanding the brand portfolio with locally focused skincare, fragrances, color and nutritional lines. Prior to this, Mr. Cho was Chief Operating Officer at Cosmetic Essence Inc., one of the largest third-party providers of personal care products. He brings 30 years of experience in aligning end to end supply chain, operations, research and development, manufacturing, procurement, planning, quality, logistics and customer service for seamless efficiency to drive significant value creation.

Mr. Cho’s broad leadership experience also includes executive positions at United Plastics Group, Trend Technologies and Space Systems Loral.

“The needs and complexity of Revlon require deep expertise across our supply chain strategy,” said Debra Perelman, Revlon's President and Chief Executive Officer. “Thomas brings a unique skillset in process optimization, especially within the cosmetics industry, and will be a welcome addition to Revlon’s team as we move forward with our strategic initiatives.”

“I am excited to join Revlon as Chief Supply Chain Officer at such an exciting time in the Company’s history,” said Mr. Cho. “I look forward to working with Debbie and the Revlon team in supporting Revlon’s transformation while enhancing our business and operations structures to best serve our consumers and strengthen Revlon’s position in the global beauty market.”