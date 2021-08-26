checkAd

Revlon Announces Thomas Cho as its Chief Supply Chain Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.08.2021, 15:00  |  32   |   |   

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE: REV) (“Revlon” and together with its subsidiaries, the “Company”) recently announced the hire of Mr. Thomas Cho as Chief Supply Chain Officer. In this position, Mr. Cho will be responsible for Revlon’s end to end Global Supply Chain Operations, including supply chain strategy, planning, procurement, manufacturing, engineering, distribution and logistics for the Company’s diverse brand portfolio across all channels and geographies. Mr. Cho officially joined Revlon on August 2, 2021 and reports to the President and CEO, Debra Perelman.

Mr. Cho joins Revlon from PPI Beauty in Chicago, IL, where he held the position of Chief Operating Officer. During his time at PPI Beauty, Mr. Cho established a new and formal S&OP process, and optimized the supply chain across North America and China. Prior to PPI Beauty, he served in several senior level executive positions including Chief Operating Officer for Transcendia, a leading manufacturer of custom plastic solutions where he drove the transformation from commodity plastics to medical focused solutions. As Chief Supply Chain Officer at Mary Kay Cosmetics, he drove rapid growth in China by expanding the brand portfolio with locally focused skincare, fragrances, color and nutritional lines. Prior to this, Mr. Cho was Chief Operating Officer at Cosmetic Essence Inc., one of the largest third-party providers of personal care products. He brings 30 years of experience in aligning end to end supply chain, operations, research and development, manufacturing, procurement, planning, quality, logistics and customer service for seamless efficiency to drive significant value creation.

Mr. Cho’s broad leadership experience also includes executive positions at United Plastics Group, Trend Technologies and Space Systems Loral.

“The needs and complexity of Revlon require deep expertise across our supply chain strategy,” said Debra Perelman, Revlon's President and Chief Executive Officer. “Thomas brings a unique skillset in process optimization, especially within the cosmetics industry, and will be a welcome addition to Revlon’s team as we move forward with our strategic initiatives.”

“I am excited to join Revlon as Chief Supply Chain Officer at such an exciting time in the Company’s history,” said Mr. Cho. “I look forward to working with Debbie and the Revlon team in supporting Revlon’s transformation while enhancing our business and operations structures to best serve our consumers and strengthen Revlon’s position in the global beauty market.”

Seite 1 von 3


Revlon Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Revlon Announces Thomas Cho as its Chief Supply Chain Officer Revlon, Inc. (NYSE: REV) (“Revlon” and together with its subsidiaries, the “Company”) recently announced the hire of Mr. Thomas Cho as Chief Supply Chain Officer. In this position, Mr. Cho will be responsible for Revlon’s end to end Global Supply …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Almonty Announces the Appointment of a New Director
Pfizer and BioNTech Initiate Rolling Submission of Supplemental Biologics License Application to ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
IonQ Opens Door to Dramatically More Powerful Quantum Computers, Debuts Industry First: Reconfigurable Multicore Quantum Architecture
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Servier and OSE Immunotherapeutics Announce Enrollment of First Patient in OSE-127/S95011 Phase 2 ...
onsemi to Acquire GT Advanced Technologies
ErosSTX Receives Notification from NYSE Regarding its Annual Report Filing Delay and Common Stock ...
Faraday Future Partners with Qmerit to Support EV Home Charging Services
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a National Class Action Law Firm, Continues Investigation of Cassava ...
Titel
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Published Results From Its Phase 2/3 Trial of Arimoclomol in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Henry Schein Partners With NGOs to Provide Health Care Products to Aid Haitian Earthquake Victims ...
Rocket Lab Completes Merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation to Become Publicly Traded ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.08.21Revlon Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21Revlon to Release Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host a Conference Call on August 5, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten