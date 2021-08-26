checkAd

Analog Devices Completes Acquisition of Maxim Integrated

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.08.2021, 15:00  |  33   |   |   

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) today announced the completion of its previously announced acquisition of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM). The combination further strengthens ADI’s position as a high-performance analog semiconductor company with trailing twelve-month revenue of over $9 billion1, industry leading margins, and free cash flow of over $3 billion1 on a pro forma basis.

“Today is a tremendous milestone for ADI and I’m delighted to welcome the Maxim team, who share our passion for solving our customers’ most complex technology problems,” said Vincent Roche, President and CEO. “With more than 10,000 engineers and the increased breadth and depth of our best-in-class technologies, we are well-positioned to develop even more complete, cutting-edge solutions for our customers. Together, we will drive the next waves of analog semiconductor innovation, while engineering a healthier, safer and more sustainable future for all.”

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Analog Devices!
Short
Basispreis 176,44€
Hebel 11,83
Ask 0,95
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 151,52€
Hebel 11,00
Ask 1,28
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Under the terms of the definitive agreement, Maxim stockholders received 0.63 of a share of ADI common stock for each share of Maxim common stock. Maxim common stock will no longer be listed for trading on the NASDAQ stock market.

Combined Board of Directors

In connection with the closing of the transaction, Tunç Doluca, former President and Chief Executive Officer of Maxim, and Mercedes Johnson, former Founding Executive of Avago Technologies, will join the ADI Board of Directors. Mr. Doluca and Ms. Johnson served on Maxim’s Board of Directors until the closing of the transaction.

Special Investor Conference Call and Webcast

ADI plans to host a webcast to discuss its upcoming capital allocation priorities and the updated fourth quarter fiscal 2021 outlook. The webcast is scheduled to begin at approximately 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on September 8th, 2021 with Vincent Roche, President and Chief Executive Officer, Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah, Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, and Michael Lucarelli, Senior Director of Investor Relations.

The webcast and accompanying presentation may be accessed live on the internet on Analog Devices’ Investor Relations website at investor.analog.com, or by telephone as follows:

Participant Dial-In (domestic & international): (833) 423-0297
International Participant Passcode: 8334230297
*no passcode required for domestic dial-in

A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes and may be accessed for up to two weeks, by dialing 855-859-2056 and entering the conference ID: 7115409.

Seite 1 von 3
Analog Devices Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Analog Devices Completes Acquisition of Maxim Integrated Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) today announced the completion of its previously announced acquisition of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM). The combination further strengthens ADI’s position as a high-performance analog …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Almonty Announces the Appointment of a New Director
Pfizer and BioNTech Initiate Rolling Submission of Supplemental Biologics License Application to ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
IonQ Opens Door to Dramatically More Powerful Quantum Computers, Debuts Industry First: Reconfigurable Multicore Quantum Architecture
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Servier and OSE Immunotherapeutics Announce Enrollment of First Patient in OSE-127/S95011 Phase 2 ...
onsemi to Acquire GT Advanced Technologies
ErosSTX Receives Notification from NYSE Regarding its Annual Report Filing Delay and Common Stock ...
Faraday Future Partners with Qmerit to Support EV Home Charging Services
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a National Class Action Law Firm, Continues Investigation of Cassava ...
Titel
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Published Results From Its Phase 2/3 Trial of Arimoclomol in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Henry Schein Partners With NGOs to Provide Health Care Products to Aid Haitian Earthquake Victims ...
Rocket Lab Completes Merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation to Become Publicly Traded ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
25.08.21Analog Devices Increases Share Repurchase Authorization by $8.5 Billion to Approximately $10 Billion
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.08.21Analog Devices und Maxim Integrated geben die kartellrechtliche Freigabe für Zusammenschluss durch China bekannt
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.08.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Erholung verhilft Nasdaq und S&P zu Rekorden
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
23.08.21Aktien New York: Erholung geht weiter - Nasdaq 100 und S&P mit Rekorden
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
23.08.21Aktien New York: Erholung geht weiter - Nasdaq 100 mit Rekord
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
23.08.21Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18.08.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Stillstand vor Protokoll der US-Notenbank
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
18.08.21Analog Devices Reports Record Revenue and Earnings for the Third Quarter Fiscal 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21Analog Devices, Inc. to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on Wednesday, August 18, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten