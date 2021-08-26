checkAd

Siguldas CMAS JSC Unaudited interim report for the first six months of 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.08.2021, 15:10  |  31   |   |   

Company's net turnover in the first six months of 2021 was 661.6 thousand euros, which is by 10.5% higher than in the first six months of 2020, whereas Company's profit before enterprise income tax was 91.7 thousand euros – by 34.3% or 23.4 thousand euros higher compared to the corresponding period in 2020.

PROFIT OR LOSS ACCOUNT

  30.06.2021
EUR 		30.06.2020
EUR
Net sales 661 608 598 588
a) from agricultural activities 661 608 598 588
Changes in stock of ready-made goods and unfinished products 21 248 20 080
Other operating income 23 181 29 958
Costs of materials: (312 032) (269 855)
a) raw materials and auxiliary costs of materials (260 247) (219 839)
b) other external costs (51 785) (50 016)
Personnel costs: (237 389) (239 002)
a) salaries for work (185 691) (186 803)
b) state social insurance compulsory contributions (41 414) (42 233)
c) other social insurance costs (10 284) (9 966)
Depreciation adjustments: (29 313) (28 400)
a) depreciation adjustments of fixed and intangible assets (29 285) (28 393)
b) depreciation adjustments of current assets which the company considers to be above the normal write-off amounts  
(28)
(7)
Other operating costs (35 631) (43 108)
Profit or loss before enterprise income tax 91 672 68 261
Enterprise income tax for the reporting year (3) -
Profit or loss after enterprise income tax calculation 91 669 68 261
The profit or loss for the year 91 669 68 261
 Earnings per 1 share (EPS) 0.217 0.162

JSC ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un mākslīgās apsēklošanas stacija’ is one of the largest high-quality breeding bull semen producers and suppliers in Latvia. The second largest field of the Company’s basic economic activities is milk testing services. The Company also provides other breeding related services – consultations on issues of cattle breeding, feeding and keeping, evaluation of cow exterior, artificial insemination of cows, initial processing of the monitoring data.

Valda Mālniece

Member of the Management Board, Manager of the Financial and Accounting department

E-mail: valda.malniece@sigmas.lv

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Siguldas CMAS JSC Unaudited interim report for the first six months of 2021 Company's net turnover in the first six months of 2021 was 661.6 thousand euros, which is by 10.5% higher than in the first six months of 2020, whereas Company's profit before enterprise income tax was 91.7 thousand euros – by 34.3% or 23.4 thousand …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Press release Biocartis Group NV: BIOCARTIS ANNOUNCES 2021 HALF-YEAR RESULTS ON 2 SEPTEMBER 2021
Vow ASA: First Half 2021 : Cruise industry rebounds
eFFECTOR Therapeutics Debuts as Publicly Traded Next-Generation Oncology Company Advancing Mature ...
A quarter of progress and consolidation for Amarillo
Perseus Mining Increases Net Profit By 48% in FY2021 to $139M & Declares Maiden Capital Return
Accelerated bookbuild offering of approximately DKK 900 million worth of existing shares in Alm. ...
Spey Resources Comments on Recent Promotional Activity Pursuant to OTC Markets Request
Brookfield Infrastructure and Inter Pipeline Ltd. Provide Update on Strategic Transaction
Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc Announces Completion of Dogespac Llc Spin-Off
BUREAU VERITAS: Shawn Till appointed Executive Vice-President of Bureau Veritas Commodities, Industry and ...
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Puma Exploration Closes $1.6 Million Financing Led by a Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital for ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...