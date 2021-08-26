INVL Baltic Real Estate won the auction organized by Turto bankas

On 26 August 2021, INVL Baltic Real Estate (hereinafter - “the Company”) won the auction organized by Turto bankas, VĮ for the premises with a part of the land plot located at Vilniaus st. 37-4, Vilnius, Vilnius city. The total area of ​​the premises is 1552.46 sq. m. (including the area of ​​430 sq. m. of unfurnished shelter) and the area of ​​the land plot is 0.1185 ha. The Company will acquire the real estate from Turto bankas, VĮ for EUR 2.4 million. It is planned that the real estate purchase and sale agreement will be concluded within one month. The Company will provide more detailed information about the transaction after signing the real estate purchase and sale agreement.

