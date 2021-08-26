checkAd

Qumu Adds On-Demand Transcriptions and AI-Powered Captions for a Customized, More Efficient Video Experience

Qumu Corporation (Nasdaq: QUMU), a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise video technology, today announced the availability of on-demand video transcriptions, as well as AI-enabled, automatic captioning for on-demand video—all from the Qumu platform. These new functions give users additional options for how they can consume content, driving productivity and enabling them to more easily manage their video libraries.

With asynchronous video transcriptions, users can now easily review video content, speeding knowledge transfer, and helping drive relevant content to the right audiences. The transcriptions make it easy to skim videos for key details, and aid in efforts such as note-taking and preparing for meetings, enabling viewers to review content faster, or to review specific aspects of a video. Transcriptions can also extend the longevity, accessibility and value of videos, and can aid in regulatory compliance, such as meeting transcript requirements for earnings calls.

Qumu also added the option of Qumu-powered automatic captions for on-demand video, backed by AI, building off the live caption feature announced earlier this year. Users can now leverage the same Qumu captioning service used for live videos, without the need to upgrade services.

“Employees want and deserve technology that makes it easier to work in ways that suits them at every moment of their day, which is why on-demand transcriptions and captions are so important,” said Andi Mann, chief technology officer, Qumu. “To us, it’s all about digital flexibility—especially in an era of back-to-back meetings, where employees can feel pressure to conform to everyone’s schedules except their own. Users now have more options for how they consume content, whether it’s watching a video or reading through a pre-brief to prepare for a meeting. Qumu’s helping them be more productive while getting the most out of their content.”

About Qumu Corporation

Qumu (Nasdaq: QUMU) empowers hyper-distributed organizations to leverage the full power of video to move forward, faster. Qumu’s Video Engagement platform helps businesses build connectedness and shape a culture that is more engaged, motivated, and aligned to drive impact in a work from wherever, whenever world.

