checkAd

Boxlight Wins Multiple Tech & Learning 2021 Awards of Excellence

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.08.2021, 15:15  |  35   |   |   

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage and software solutions, today announces that MimioConnect, ProColor interactive display, Robo 3D Printer & MyStemKits, and Professional Development by Boxlight-EOS Education have been named Tech & Learning Primary (K-6) and Secondary (6-12) Winners for the 2021 Best Tools for Back to School.

The MimioConnect blended learning platform is designed to enhance class collaboration and active participation during class lessons. Besides making lesson creation and delivery simple and straightforward, MimioConnect has innovative features such as in-built video conferencing, to optimize how synchronous instruction is used. Since its development, MimioConnect has won multiple awards for its innovation and ability to help teachers adapt to a variety of learning situations and environments, including remote and hybrid.

The ProColor interactive display is a state-of-the-art touchscreen that motivates teachers and students to engage in learning whether one-to-one, collaborative, or as a whole class. Its bright, clear display and ability to access content from the internet, cloud drives, and via in-built software makes the ProColor a highly engaging technology tool for every grade and ability level. The ProColor also has a selection of classroom software so teachers can create interactive lessons in minutes, as well as highly engaging learning apps in the MimioStore that support key standards including Common Core.

As STEM learning continues to drive classroom interaction, Boxlight’s Robo 3D Printer and MyStemKits curriculum is a complete turnkey solution for teachers beginning or expanding their STEM instruction journey. The Robo 3D is user-friendly, and teachers can use it right out of the box. MyStemKits standards-aligned lessons include hands-on activities and Design Challenges that motivate students to become active participants in not only class projects but apply new understandings and skills to real-world challenges.

Boxlight-EOS Education, our Professional Development division, continues to develop research-based content to help teachers support student learning. Their focus on showing teachers how to best use technology to maximize learning opportunities and grow not only their own but also student skills has helped schools and districts become more adept at addressing educational challenges. Boxlight-EOS Education teacher professional development offerings also include strategies for helping teachers support social-emotional skills which is imperative in our ever-changing educational climate.

Seite 1 von 2
Boxlight Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Boxlight Wins Multiple Tech & Learning 2021 Awards of Excellence Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage and software solutions, today announces that MimioConnect, ProColor interactive display, Robo 3D Printer & MyStemKits, and Professional Development by …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Almonty Announces the Appointment of a New Director
Pfizer and BioNTech Initiate Rolling Submission of Supplemental Biologics License Application to ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
IonQ Opens Door to Dramatically More Powerful Quantum Computers, Debuts Industry First: Reconfigurable Multicore Quantum Architecture
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Servier and OSE Immunotherapeutics Announce Enrollment of First Patient in OSE-127/S95011 Phase 2 ...
onsemi to Acquire GT Advanced Technologies
ErosSTX Receives Notification from NYSE Regarding its Annual Report Filing Delay and Common Stock ...
Faraday Future Partners with Qmerit to Support EV Home Charging Services
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a National Class Action Law Firm, Continues Investigation of Cassava ...
Titel
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Published Results From Its Phase 2/3 Trial of Arimoclomol in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Henry Schein Partners With NGOs to Provide Health Care Products to Aid Haitian Earthquake Victims ...
Rocket Lab Completes Merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation to Become Publicly Traded ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12.08.21Boxlight Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21A Public Transport Company Invests in Clevertouch Interactive Displays
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21Boxlight-EOS Demonstrates Expertise in Education Services with Google Cloud
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21Boxlight to Hold Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21A Multi-Campus University in South Africa Implements Clevertouch Technology
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.07.21Boxlight Releases New Big STEM Guide Volume 3
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten