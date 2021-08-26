checkAd

Aditxt Announces Pricing of $11.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.08.2021, 15:15  |  37   |   |   

Aditxt, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADTX), a biotech innovation company with a mission to improve the health of the immune system, announced today that it has entered into definitive agreements with certain institutional investors to purchase 4,583,334 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $2.40 per share in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules, for gross proceeds of approximately $11.0 million, before payment of commissions and expenses. In a concurrent private placement, for each share of common stock purchased by an investor, such investor will receive from the Company an unregistered warrant to purchase one share of common stock. The warrants have an exercise price of $2.53 per share, and are exercisable for a five year period commencing six months from the date of issuance.

The Company plans to use the net proceeds of approximately $10.1 million from this offering to fund a $6.5M loan to a biopharmaceutical company commercializing COVID-19 antiviral oral therapy, and for general corporate and working capital purposes, including the purchase of fixed assets.

Dawson James Securities, Inc. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offerings.

The offering of the common stock described above (but not the warrants or the shares of common stock underlying the warrants) is being made pursuant to an effective "shelf" registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-257645), that was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and declared effective by the SEC on July 13, 2021. Such shares of common stock may be offered only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement. A prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus related to the offering of common stock will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering of common stock may be obtained, when available, by contacting Dawson James Securities, Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, 101 North Federal Highway, Suite 600, Boca Raton, FL, 33432, cwachowiz@dawsonjames.com or toll free at 866.928.0928.

Seite 1 von 2
Aditxt Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aditxt Announces Pricing of $11.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules Aditxt, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADTX), a biotech innovation company with a mission to improve the health of the immune system, announced today that it has entered into definitive agreements with certain institutional investors to purchase 4,583,334 shares of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Almonty Announces the Appointment of a New Director
Pfizer and BioNTech Initiate Rolling Submission of Supplemental Biologics License Application to ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
IonQ Opens Door to Dramatically More Powerful Quantum Computers, Debuts Industry First: Reconfigurable Multicore Quantum Architecture
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Servier and OSE Immunotherapeutics Announce Enrollment of First Patient in OSE-127/S95011 Phase 2 ...
onsemi to Acquire GT Advanced Technologies
ErosSTX Receives Notification from NYSE Regarding its Annual Report Filing Delay and Common Stock ...
Faraday Future Partners with Qmerit to Support EV Home Charging Services
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a National Class Action Law Firm, Continues Investigation of Cassava ...
Titel
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Published Results From Its Phase 2/3 Trial of Arimoclomol in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Henry Schein Partners With NGOs to Provide Health Care Products to Aid Haitian Earthquake Victims ...
Rocket Lab Completes Merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation to Become Publicly Traded ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
25.08.21Aditxt, Inc. Signs Letter of Intent for Exclusive Rights to Negotiate the Acquisition of a Biopharmaceutical Company Commercializing and Distributing Antiviral Oral Therapy for COVID-19
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.08.21Aditxt, Inc. and Great Lakes Medical Laboratory Launch AditxtScore for COVID-19 in State of Michigan as a Personalized Approach to Addressing COVID-19 Pandemic
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21Aditxt Provides Update on AditxtReprogramming’s Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy Therapeutic Platform
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten