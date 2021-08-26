Matterport Advances National Security Posture through New Partnerships and Services

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR), the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, marks its expansion into the public sector with an agreement to develop a compliant Government Cloud (GovCloud) offering and strategic partnership with In-Q-Tel, Inc. Matterport sees potential for new use cases to across federal agencies, from the Department of Defense and the Intelligence Community to civilian agencies like the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Health and Human Services.

New support for compliant government cloud advances security posture and accreditation that enables federal agencies, including the Intelligence and National Security Communities, to adopt and deploy Matterport’s technology across a variety of agency applications.

“Our partnership with In-Q-Tel demonstrates Matterport’s untapped potential and value through use by government agencies,” said RJ Pittman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Matterport. “Our technology will enable the capture of hundreds of thousands of spaces, including critical infrastructure, which the U.S. government protects, manages and operates to keep our country running. Through this partnership, Matterport will enhance crucial services that federal agencies provide to citizens.”

Matterport allows anyone to quickly create accurate and immersive 3D digital twins of physical spaces to more effectively understand, analyze, manage and utilize buildings and spaces. Through the use of Matterport’s technology, federal agencies will be able to digitize and index government facilities, infrastructure and other assets such as airplanes, ships and submarines into a library of accurate and immersive Matterport 3D spaces that can be accessed anytime, anywhere for a myriad of situations. For example, in the event of an emergency, digital twins of buildings, roads, bridges, tunnels, water supplies or electrical grids can be instantly viewed and analyzed by authorized users to respond more efficiently, collaboratively, and more effectively.

“Matterport has developed world-class technology that we expect to be of great value to our national security partners,” said Managing Partner, George Hoyem at In-Q-Tel. “Access to 3D digital twins and the spatial data behind them can fuel a multitude of use cases such as emergency response, military training and historical preservation.”