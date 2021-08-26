checkAd

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Launches New Crackle Technology and User Experience on Vizio TVs

Faster Load Times, Better Content Organization, and More Seamless Playback

COS COB, Conn., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, today announced the launch of the new look and feel for its Crackle entertainment platform on Vizio, with many significant improvements in terms of the customer experience.

“This new release is a giant leap forward for the Crackle platform. We have re-engineered the entire application to improve performance and the user experience across the board,” said Adam Mosam, Chief Technology Officer of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. “Customers will see faster loading times, better content organization and more seamless playback. This is just the beginning of what our customers can expect from the new Crackle Plus product team.”

The updated viewing experience will not only offer an improved look and feel for the end user, but in addition to aesthetics, the upgraded experience will also give the audience new tools in order to discover the specific type of films and TV shows they are looking to watch. These changes are intended to combat consumer scrolling fatigue and are just the beginning in terms of improvements that viewers will encounter on Crackle in the coming months.

This announcement comes shortly after Crackle Plus launched three new linear channels on the Vizio platform: Crackle Spotlight Channel, Crackle Classics Channel, and the Truli Channel, which is the brand’s faith and family outlet. The new user experience will also work in conjunction with the Crackle button on Vizio remote controls produced in 2021.

“We are thrilled to premiere this new look and feel for Crackle audiences on Vizio connected TVs,” said Philippe Guelton, President of Crackle Plus. “This is yet another added layer of our growing relationship with Vizio, and we look forward to rolling out this new user experience to other platforms in the coming months.”

As one of the only AVODs continually adding original and exclusive programming that uplifts, entertains, and inspires audiences, Crackle offers original and exclusive titles that can only be found for free on Crackle, including PROMISELAND, Skyfire, Playing With Power: The Nintendo Story, Riding Phat, Sew the Winter to My Skin, Lennox Lewis: The Untold Story, Spides, Insomnia, Anything is Possible - The Serge Ibaka Story, Road to Race Day, On Point, The Clearing, and the award-winning series Going From Broke, which recently aired its second season

