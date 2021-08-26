Sanara MedTech to Present at the Virtual MicroCap Leadership Summit

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / Sanara MedTech Inc.Based in Fort Worth, Texas, Sanara MedTech Inc. ("Sanara," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us") (NASDAQ:SMTI), a provider of surgical and chronic wound care products dedicated to …

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / Sanara MedTech Inc. Based in Fort Worth, Texas, Sanara MedTech Inc. ("Sanara," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us") (NASDAQ:SMTI), a provider of surgical and chronic wound care products dedicated to improving patient outcomes, announced today it has been selected to present at the 6th annual MicroCap Leadership Summit on Friday, September 24, 2021. The MicroCap Leadership Summit is a two-day virtual event hosted by MicroCapClub. The Sanara MedTech presentation will be made by Executive Chairman Ron Nixon. The MicroCap Leadership Summit is attended by 100+ retail and institutional investors from around the world. Sanara MedTech was one of ten companies selected to present at this year's event. For more information about the MicroCap Leadership Summit, please visit: http://microcapclub.com/summit/.