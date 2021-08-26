Sanara MedTech to Present at the Virtual MicroCap Leadership Summit
Based in Fort Worth, Texas, Sanara MedTech Inc. ("Sanara," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us") (NASDAQ:SMTI), a provider of surgical and chronic wound care products dedicated to improving patient outcomes, announced today it has been selected to present at the 6th annual MicroCap Leadership Summit on Friday, September 24, 2021. The MicroCap Leadership Summit is a two-day virtual event hosted by MicroCapClub.
The Sanara MedTech presentation will be made by Executive Chairman Ron Nixon. The MicroCap Leadership Summit is attended by 100+ retail and institutional investors from around the world. Sanara MedTech was one of ten companies selected to present at this year's event. For more information about the MicroCap Leadership Summit, please visit: http://microcapclub.com/summit/.
The presentation materials for the conference will posted to the Investor Relation's section of the Company's website, www.SanaraMedTech.com, prior to the conference.
About Sanara MedTech Inc.
With a focus on improving patient outcomes through evidence-based healing solutions, Sanara MedTech Inc. markets, distributes, and develops wound and skincare products for use by physicians and clinicians in hospitals, clinics, and all post-acute care settings and is seeking to offer wound care and dermatology virtual consultation services via telemedicine. Sanara's products are primarily sold in the North American advanced wound care and surgical tissue repair markets. Sanara MedTech markets and distributes CellerateRX® Surgical Activated Collagen® to the surgical markets as well as the following products to the wound care market: BIAKŌS™ Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, BIAKŌS™ Antimicrobial Wound Gel, BIAKŌS™ Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution and HYCOL™ Hydrolyzed Collagen. Sanara's pipeline contains potentially transformative product candidates for mitigation of opportunistic pathogens and biofilm, wound re-epithelialization and closure, necrotic tissue debridement, and cell compatible substrates. Sanara is constantly seeking long-term strategic partnerships with a focus on products that improve outcomes at a lower overall cost. In addition, Sanara is actively seeking to expand within its six focus areas of wound and skincare for the acute, post-acute, and surgical markets. The focus areas are debridement, biofilm removal, hydrolyzed collagen, advanced biologics, negative pressure wound therapy adjunct products, and the oxygen delivery system segment of the healthcare industry. For more information, visit www.SanaraMedTech.com.
