Biotricity Prices $15 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock and Listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / Biotricity, Inc. (OTCQB:BTCY), a medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology company, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 5,000,000 shares of common stock of the Company, at a price of $3.00 per share for total gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $15 million. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriter of the offering a 30-day option to purchase an additional 750,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on August 30, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. In connection with the offering the Company's common stock is expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market on August 26, 2021, under the symbol "BTCY".

A shelf Registration Statement on Form S-3 (No. 333-255544) relating to the shares was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 27, 2021 and was declared effective on May 4, 2021. The shares are being offered by Biotricity only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of an effective registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC's website, located at www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus related to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and may also be obtained, when available, by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at: 430 Park Avenue 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022 by email at placements@hcwco.com, or by telephone at (646) 975-6996.

About Biotricity Inc.

Biotricity is reforming the healthcare market by bridging the gap in remote monitoring and chronic care management. Doctors and patients trust Biotricity's unparalleled standard for preventive & personal care, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic products for chronic conditions. The company develops comprehensive remote health monitoring solutions for the medical and consumer markets. To learn more, visit www.biotricity.com.