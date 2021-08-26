Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract For M/V Selina with ASL

ATHENS, Greece, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX), (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, today announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with ASL Bulk Shipping HK Limited, for one of its Panamax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Selina. The gross charter rate is US$26,500 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period until minimum June 15, 2022 up to maximum September 15, 2022. The charter is expected to commence on September 1, 2021. The m/v Selina is currently chartered, as previously announced, to ST Shipping and Transport Pte. Ltd., Singapore, at a gross charter rate of US$11,000 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties.

The employment of “Selina” is anticipated to generate approximately US$7.53 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet currently consists of 36 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax and 10 Panamax). The Company also expects to take delivery of one Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel by the end of February 2022. As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet, excluding the one vessel not yet delivered, is approximately 4.6 million dwt with a weighted average age of 10.44 years. A table describing the current Diana Shipping Inc. fleet can be found on the Company’s website, www.dianashippinginc.com. Information contained on the Company’s website does not constitute a part of this press release.

About the Company

Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.