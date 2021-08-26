New Jersey Mining Company Drills High-Grade Gold-Quartz Veins in Klondike Area

COEUR D'ALENE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / New Jersey Mining Company (OTCQB:NJMC) ("NJMC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce their latest assay results from its ongoing core drilling program at the Golden Chest. These recent gold …

COEUR D'ALENE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / New Jersey Mining Company (OTCQB:NJMC) ("NJMC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce their latest assay results from its ongoing core drilling program at the Golden Chest. These recent gold …

COEUR D'ALENE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / New Jersey Mining Company (OTCQB:NJMC) ("NJMC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce their latest assay results from its ongoing core drilling program at the Golden Chest. These recent gold intercepts lie within the Klondike area and represent another potential mining target north of the existing underground mining area. All intervals are reported in drill thickness (as vein orientations are yet to be determined) and in grams of gold per tonne (gpt). GC 21-203 intercepted 1.8 meters of 14.4 gpt gold (including 0.8 meters of 31.8 gpt gold).

GC 21-204 intercepted 7.5 meters of 5.2 gpt gold (including 3.3 meters of 9.4 gpt gold) in the upper vein and 3.4 meters of 12.2 gpt gold (including 1.1 meters of 34.1 gpt gold) in the lower vein. After completing its successful program in the Joe Dandy/Paymaster area, the company-owned core drill mobilized to begin drilling the Klondike area in early July. The holes were planned to test the deeper extensions of the historically mined Klondike shoot below the old underground workings. The usual drill targets at the Golden Chest are typically just above and just below the Idaho Fault, however these newly discovered high-grade gold veins were intercepted in both holes much shallower (considerably higher in the hole) than expected in the hangingwall of the Idaho fault.