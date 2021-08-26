Nextech AR Solutions Positioned To Lead The Metaverse With Today's Closing Of ARWAY Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC, Canada, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (“Nextech” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (NEO: NTAR) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a diversified leading provider of augmented reality (“AR”) experience technologies and services, is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced acquisition of U.K. based spatial computing company ARWAY Ltd. (“ARway”) in an all-stock transaction and will hire key founders Baran Korkmaz and Nikhil Sawlani. This acquisition provides Nextech AR with a spatial mapping platform critical to building “mini-metaverses”, which the Company is actively pursuing and believes is a market opportunity as big as the metaverse itself.

Industry leaders such as Facebook, Epic Games, Microsoft and others have all identified the Metaverse as the future of the internet and computing itself. ARway AR cloud and 3D mapping technologies combined with Nextech's scalable solutions for AR e-commerce, AR advertising, HoloX Human Holograms and AR Portals put Nextech in a leadership position in the race to the Metaverse.



To highlight this, Nextech’s CEO Evan Gappelberg and Founder of newly acquired ARway Baran Korkmaz sat down to discuss Nextech's vision for "mini-metaverses"; ARway's spatial mapping technology and what this acquisition means for Nextech's future… Watch the livestream event here



With the announcement of the acquisition on August 10th, Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech AR Solutions noted, “The potential for Nextech to be first to market with mini-metaverses, spatial maps as NFT’s in the metaverse and leveraging our creator platform HoloX to populate the metaverse with content at scale is super exciting to me. With (Nextech's) global sales and marketing machine, our combined AI teams and our existing AR tech and resources as a public company, I feel confident that we will quickly take a leadership position in the AR metaverse!”



Baran Korkmaz, CEO Co-founder of ARway furthered Gappelberg's sentiment when the acquisition was announced, “I believe this will be a historic moment in the development of the Metaverse, a vision that started over four years ago with ARway. Unifying human-machine understanding by connecting the digital and physical world to empower people to connect and share in deeper, more meaningful ways. And this vision is now becoming a reality with our new family at Nextech."