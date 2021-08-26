ORBCOMM Achieves Cradlepoint 5G For Enterprise Branch Specialization

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc. (Nasdaq: ORBC), a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that it has achieved 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization from Cradlepoint, the global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions. The 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization identifies and recognizes partner organizations that are leaders in positioning and selling Cradlepoint’s 5G for business solutions by meeting a series of sales, technical and business proficiency criteria.

By receiving the specialization, ORBCOMM will support Cradlepoint’s efforts of selling the industry’s most comprehensive portfolio of 5G solutions to meet the business imperatives of availability, interoperability, security and manageability. Cradlepoint is one of ORBCOMM’s key partners that provides reliable, wireless WAN connectivity for its Enterprise Connect business continuity solutions that help distributed enterprises and retail locations keep machines and processes connected, branches linked and transactions flowing when the primary broadband connection is lost. In addition to automatic failover in the event of an outage, ORBCOMM Enterprise Connect has solutions that provide Out-of-Band Management (OOBM) capability for IT personnel to remotely troubleshoot, configure and reboot network equipment and servers, reducing downtime and the need to dispatch a technician to the site. By leveraging Cradlepoint’s next-gen 5G technology, the ORBCOMM Enterprise Connect team not only gives a competitive edge to transaction-based organizations that need continuous high-speed Internet to keep their business operating but also helps prevent the loss of revenue and ensure customer satisfaction.

“As one of the first Cradlepoint partners to complete their 5G training and certification, ORBCOMM is continuing to be a pioneer in the industrial IoT industry for embracing disruptive technology that delivers richer content, faster and more reliable connectivity and higher bandwidth to our global customers,” said Tom Gregor, ORBCOMM’s Senior Vice President of Americas Channel Sales & Enterprise Connect. “We look forward to providing our 5G-enabled Enterprise Connect wireless failover solution to enterprise and retail customers around the world and expanding this powerful technology across our industry-leading product portfolio to support a 5G, video-based IoT ecosystem.”