Stemsation(R) Announces USPTO Registration Approval On Four Trademarks

PLANTATION, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / StemSation International, Inc. (OTC PINK:STSN) - a pioneer in the emerging category of dietary supplements called Stem Cell Nutrition, recently announced that the United States Patent & Trademark Office has awarded it a total of four registered trademarks through its wholly-owned subsidiary StemSation IP Holding LLC.

These trademarks include StemSation®, StemRCM®, ProStem PSP® and StemFlex®. Ray Carter, StemSation President & CEO commented, "We are very pleased to be awarded these trademarks in the United States. This is an important milestone in building a strong portfolio of intellectual property to include patents, trademarks and copyrights. Our brand of products is gaining the attention of consumers in the United States and around the world." Stemsation International, Inc. - YouTube

StemSation markets and sells its products online through its growing team of Independent Wellness Advocates in the United States and Europe, who each receive a StemSation replicated website in four languages and currencies. StemSation continues to expand its product reach globally, currently executing plans to enter the Latin American markets before the end of 2021.

ABOUT STEMSATION INTERNATIONAL, INC.

StemSation International, Inc. (OTC PINK:STSN) develops, markets and distributes all-natural consumer wellness products that support the two most recently discovered biological systems of the human body - stem cells and endocannabinoids, using a direct selling model in which Independent Wellness Advocates ("IWAs") advertise and sell its products directly to consumers. StemSation is headquartered in Plantation, Florida and its website is located at www.stemsation.global.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as 'believes,' 'expects,' 'potential,' 'plans,' 'suggests,' 'may,' 'should,' 'could,' 'intends,' or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

FOR INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Ray Carter, President & CEO

Stemsation International, Inc.

1537 NW 65th Avenue

Plantation, FL 33313

rcarter@stemsationusa.com

(888) 996-STEM

SOURCE: StemSation International, Inc.

