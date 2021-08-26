Automated Overhead Cranes Market Worth US$ 2928.59 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.7% Globally, COVID-19 Impact and Analysis by The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to new research study on "Automated Overhead Cranes Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, Level of Automation, Industry and Geography," market is projected to reach US$ 2928.59 million by 2028 from US$ 1854.10 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Get in-depth details on " Automated Overhead Cranes Market " (No. of Pages – 162, No. of Tables, Charts & Figures - 166)

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00023239/

The rising demand for omnichannel distribution and supply chain strategy by the retail stores to fulfil the demand of their customers at anytime from anywhere is boosting the number of warehouses and distribution centers globally. The constant growth in e-commerce, 3PL, fast moving consumer goods (FMCG), fast moving consumer durable (FMCD), retail, and manufacturing industries is supporting the rising number of organized warehousing spaces in the country. The e-commerce and 3PL market players are the biggest adopters of organized warehousing spaces. For instance, the constant growth in the Indian e-commerce industry is boosting the development in the number of warehouses and distribution centers across the country. The e-retailers are now more strongly looking forward in opening warehouses in tier I and tier II cities. Thus, the demand for automated overhead cranes across warehouse and distribution centers for lifting heavy equipment and material handling will increase. The warehouse crane usually consists of single girder overhead crane, double girder overhead crane, and electric hoist gantry crane for lifting purpose. Majority of the warehouses and distribution centers use automated overhead cranes with the lifting capacity of 1 ton, 3-ton, 5 ton, and 10 ton up to 100 ton. Therefore, the commodities or material substances can be lifted and transferred to other places easily.

Get Sample Copy of Automated Overhead Cranes Market: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00023239/

Russia, France, the UK, Italy, Germany, and Spain are among the worst hit countries in Europe due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The region witnessed notable decline in revenue from various industries as the government enacted various containment measures. Due to growing e-commerce activities, Europe had large scale import–export trade operations before the pandemic started. Managing a large warehouse demands shifting and storing of large and heavy crates throughout the warehouse safely and quickly. A network of overhead cranes helps warehouse employees to keep the inventory organized and accessible so their containers and crates can be found and accessed seamlessly whenever required. Since e-commerce activities were reduced to a drastic extent, the demand for various overhead cranes decreased considerably in Europe.