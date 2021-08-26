checkAd

Automated Overhead Cranes Market Worth US$ 2928.59 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.7% Globally, COVID-19 Impact and Analysis by The Insight Partners

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
26.08.2021, 15:32  |  31   |   |   

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to new research study on "Automated Overhead Cranes Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, Level of Automation, Industry and Geography," market is projected to reach US$ 2928.59 million by 2028 from US$ 1854.10 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

The_Insight_Partners_Logo

Get in-depth details on " Automated Overhead Cranes Market " (No. of Pages – 162, No. of Tables, Charts & Figures - 166)

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00023239/

The rising demand for omnichannel distribution and supply chain strategy by the retail stores to fulfil the demand of their customers at anytime from anywhere is boosting the number of warehouses and distribution centers globally. The constant growth in e-commerce, 3PL, fast moving consumer goods (FMCG), fast moving consumer durable (FMCD), retail, and manufacturing industries is supporting the rising number of organized warehousing spaces in the country. The e-commerce and 3PL market players are the biggest adopters of organized warehousing spaces. For instance, the constant growth in the Indian e-commerce industry is boosting the development in the number of warehouses and distribution centers across the country. The e-retailers are now more strongly looking forward in opening warehouses in tier I and tier II cities. Thus, the demand for automated overhead cranes across warehouse and distribution centers for lifting heavy equipment and material handling will increase. The warehouse crane usually consists of single girder overhead crane, double girder overhead crane, and electric hoist gantry crane for lifting purpose. Majority of the warehouses and distribution centers use automated overhead cranes with the lifting capacity of 1 ton, 3-ton, 5 ton, and 10 ton up to 100 ton. Therefore, the commodities or material substances can be lifted and transferred to other places easily.

Get Sample Copy of Automated Overhead Cranes Market: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00023239/

Russia, France, the UK, Italy, Germany, and Spain are among the worst hit countries in Europe due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The region witnessed notable decline in revenue from various industries as the government enacted various containment measures. Due to growing e-commerce activities, Europe had large scale import–export trade operations before the pandemic started. Managing a large warehouse demands shifting and storing of large and heavy crates throughout the warehouse safely and quickly. A network of overhead cranes helps warehouse employees to keep the inventory organized and accessible so their containers and crates can be found and accessed seamlessly whenever required. Since e-commerce activities were reduced to a drastic extent, the demand for various overhead cranes decreased considerably in Europe.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Automated Overhead Cranes Market Worth US$ 2928.59 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.7% Globally, COVID-19 Impact and Analysis by The Insight Partners NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - According to new research study on "Automated Overhead Cranes Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, Level of Automation, Industry and Geography," market is projected to reach …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
London Waterproofing Specialists Is The First In The UK To Offer Pure Polyurea Hotspray ...
Healthcare IT Market worth $829.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Meshh announces channel partnership with AI-powered sponsorship analytics platform Relo Metrics
Hyundai Motor Group to Unveil its Future Vision for Hydrogen Society at the 'Hydrogen Wave' Global ...
Ad Hoc Bondholder group of the Province of La Rioja Reaches Agreement in Principle with the ...
TmaxSoft Achieves AWS Mainframe Migration Technology Partner Status
Aker Carbon Capture Capital Markets Day
Mirae Asset Pledges Support Towards Global Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures ...
Why Experts Expect Lithium Supply Will Keep Growing Along With Rising Electric Vehicle (EV) Demand
Interim report April - June 2021
Titel
Good Company, Strauss Israel, Agoro Carbon Alliance, Smart Agro Fund and ERB are on a Mission to ...
Viral Vector and Plasmid Manufacturing Market Size to Reach USD 1.12 Billion in 2027 | Increasing ...
Pearle Vision Introduces "Maya" The Latest Installment In Their Award-Winning Small Moments ...
Thunes Enables Real-time Consumer Payments to Pakistan through a Partnership with Bank Alfalah
Plant Protein Market Size to Reach USD 17.52 Billion in 2028 from USD 10.28 Billion in 2020, with soy leading among source segments: Reports and Data
Seadrill New Finance Limited (the "Issuer") - Financial Information Relating to Seabras JV
Astaxanthin Market worth $965 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Digital Oilfield Market Worth $32.0 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
XREX Raises $17M to Expand Fiat Currency Portfolio and Partnerships
Prime Venture Partners Announces Fund IV of US$100 million, with a First Close of $75 million (INR ...
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
David Phillips appointed Head of UK and Investor Relations of Aker Carbon Capture
Deloitte Cyber partners with HGC Group to protect Hong Kong Companies from Cyber Risks under Rapid ...
Endo Reports Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results And Updates 2021 Financial Guidance
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...