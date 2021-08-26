checkAd

Travel + Leisure Launches New Branded Products For At Home And The Road

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.08.2021, 15:30  |  45   |   |   

The growing suite of consumer products and services developed by Travel + Leisure will soon include at-home luxury inspired by the world’s best destinations and resorts. Travel + Leisure Group has signed a licensing agreement with Sobel Westex – the leading provider of luxury hotel bedding, pillows and linens for the home that offer all of the comfort of a deluxe hotel room – to produce an exclusive collection of luxury linens and accessories. The company’s new product line also includes the Travelpro x Travel + Leisure luggage collection, which recently extended its retail footprint into several Bloomingdale’s flagship locations, as well as the luxury retailer’s online store.

“Travel + Leisure has been the tastemaker authority on travel and lifestyle for 50 years,” said Noah Brodsky, president of Travel + Leisure Group and chief brand officer for Travel + Leisure Co. “We are incredibly excited for our experts to collaborate with Sobel Westex and other trusted partners to help people live the Travel + Leisure lifestyle with their favorite goods, whether on a dream vacation or relaxing at home.”

Travel + Leisure has partnered with Travelpro, the most trusted luggage brand, to craft the perfect luggage collection — sleek, but with every bit of the functionality for the discerning traveler. From the spacious interior pockets that zip to enclose each side of the suitcase to the deceptively lightweight hard shell exterior, every product detail in the collection is considered with avid leisure travelers in mind.

The Travelpro x Travel + Leisure luggage collection is available for purchase online and exclusively at several flagship Bloomingdale’s retail locations through 2021, with plans to expand into additional stores by the fall. Travelpro x Travel + Leisure luggage can be found in Bloomingdale’s stores at 59th Street in New York City; Aventura Mall in Miami, FL; South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, CA; Tysons Corner in Tysons, VA; and Bergen Shops at Riverside in Hackensack, NJ.

Consumers can expect to see the Travel + Leisure linens collection from Sobel Westex available for purchase next year.

The new retail offerings are a part of the group’s larger mission to take the Travel + Leisure brand beyond inspirational content and bring it to life through a curated suite of consumer products and services. In less than a year, the company has already launched an online travel gateway and will soon offer a new subscription travel club, among other new product offerings.

Seite 1 von 3


Travel + Leisure Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Travel + Leisure Launches New Branded Products For At Home And The Road The growing suite of consumer products and services developed by Travel + Leisure will soon include at-home luxury inspired by the world’s best destinations and resorts. Travel + Leisure Group has signed a licensing agreement with Sobel Westex – the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Almonty Announces the Appointment of a New Director
Pfizer and BioNTech Initiate Rolling Submission of Supplemental Biologics License Application to ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
IonQ Opens Door to Dramatically More Powerful Quantum Computers, Debuts Industry First: Reconfigurable Multicore Quantum Architecture
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Servier and OSE Immunotherapeutics Announce Enrollment of First Patient in OSE-127/S95011 Phase 2 ...
onsemi to Acquire GT Advanced Technologies
ErosSTX Receives Notification from NYSE Regarding its Annual Report Filing Delay and Common Stock ...
Faraday Future Partners with Qmerit to Support EV Home Charging Services
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a National Class Action Law Firm, Continues Investigation of Cassava ...
Titel
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Published Results From Its Phase 2/3 Trial of Arimoclomol in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Henry Schein Partners With NGOs to Provide Health Care Products to Aid Haitian Earthquake Victims ...
Rocket Lab Completes Merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation to Become Publicly Traded ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
04.08.21Travel + Leisure Co. Declares Cash Dividend
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.07.21Travel + Leisure Co. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results and Provides Third Quarter and Full Year 2021 Outlook
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten