Travel + Leisure Launches New Branded Products For At Home And The Road

The growing suite of consumer products and services developed by Travel + Leisure will soon include at-home luxury inspired by the world’s best destinations and resorts. Travel + Leisure Group has signed a licensing agreement with Sobel Westex – the leading provider of luxury hotel bedding, pillows and linens for the home that offer all of the comfort of a deluxe hotel room – to produce an exclusive collection of luxury linens and accessories. The company’s new product line also includes the Travelpro x Travel + Leisure luggage collection, which recently extended its retail footprint into several Bloomingdale’s flagship locations, as well as the luxury retailer’s online store.

“Travel + Leisure has been the tastemaker authority on travel and lifestyle for 50 years,” said Noah Brodsky, president of Travel + Leisure Group and chief brand officer for Travel + Leisure Co. “We are incredibly excited for our experts to collaborate with Sobel Westex and other trusted partners to help people live the Travel + Leisure lifestyle with their favorite goods, whether on a dream vacation or relaxing at home.”

Travel + Leisure has partnered with Travelpro, the most trusted luggage brand, to craft the perfect luggage collection — sleek, but with every bit of the functionality for the discerning traveler. From the spacious interior pockets that zip to enclose each side of the suitcase to the deceptively lightweight hard shell exterior, every product detail in the collection is considered with avid leisure travelers in mind.

The Travelpro x Travel + Leisure luggage collection is available for purchase online and exclusively at several flagship Bloomingdale’s retail locations through 2021, with plans to expand into additional stores by the fall. Travelpro x Travel + Leisure luggage can be found in Bloomingdale’s stores at 59th Street in New York City; Aventura Mall in Miami, FL; South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, CA; Tysons Corner in Tysons, VA; and Bergen Shops at Riverside in Hackensack, NJ.

Consumers can expect to see the Travel + Leisure linens collection from Sobel Westex available for purchase next year.

The new retail offerings are a part of the group’s larger mission to take the Travel + Leisure brand beyond inspirational content and bring it to life through a curated suite of consumer products and services. In less than a year, the company has already launched an online travel gateway and will soon offer a new subscription travel club, among other new product offerings.