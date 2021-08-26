checkAd

IR launches Exclusive Cisco Prime Migration Deal

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
26.08.2021, 15:39  |  18   |   |   

Key takeaways:

  • Cisco Prime Collaboration Assurance (PCA) will be end-of-sale in October 2021.
  • As part of Cisco SolutionsPlus, IR has an exclusive migration offer from Cisco Prime to IR Collaborate.
  • The offer is available now for a limited time only to Cisco Prime customers.

SYDNEY, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IR, the leading global performance management and analytics provider for critical communication and collaboration, IT infrastructure and payments ecosystems, has partnered with Cisco as their Preferred Solution Partner to offer an exclusive migration deal for Cisco Prime customers due to Cisco Prime's imminent end-of-sale.

IR Logo

Cisco PCA offered integrated monitoring and diagnostics for Cisco Unified Communications Manager and Cisco TelePresence customers. The solution expedited operator resolution of service quality issues before they affected end users and helped avoid system and service outages for a better end-user experience. Earlier this year, Cisco announced the end-of-sale and end-of-life for PCA with no replacement product on their roadmap.

Cisco and IR are committed to supporting Cisco customers to have a smooth migration from PCA to IR Collaborate and have teamed up to bring this unique offer for Prime customers. This limited-time offer is exclusive to IR Collaborate and is available now.

"We are delighted to be able to support Cisco customers with their migration from Prime to Collaborate through the Cisco SolutionsPlus program," said Kevin Ryder, Chief Product & Marketing Officer for IR. "We are well placed to provide these customers with the intelligent insights they need to ensure their entire Cisco environments are optimized for peak performance."

IR Collaborate supports Cisco Unified Communications and Contact Center solutions and Webex Meetings in one single tool. With end-to-end visibility across networks, devices, platforms and performance monitoring, customers can create a seamless ear-to-ear experience for their users.

About IR
IR is the leading global performance management and analytics provider for critical communication and collaboration, IT infrastructure, and payments ecosystems. More than 1000 organizations in over 60 countries rely on IR solutions to provide business-critical insights. Ensuring continuity-critical systems deliver high availability and performance for millions of their customers across the globe.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1538708/Logo.jpg




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

IR launches Exclusive Cisco Prime Migration Deal Key takeaways: Cisco Prime Collaboration Assurance (PCA) will be end-of-sale in October 2021. As part of Cisco SolutionsPlus, IR has an exclusive migration offer from Cisco Prime to IR Collaborate. The offer is available now for a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
London Waterproofing Specialists Is The First In The UK To Offer Pure Polyurea Hotspray ...
Healthcare IT Market worth $829.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Meshh announces channel partnership with AI-powered sponsorship analytics platform Relo Metrics
Hyundai Motor Group to Unveil its Future Vision for Hydrogen Society at the 'Hydrogen Wave' Global ...
Ad Hoc Bondholder group of the Province of La Rioja Reaches Agreement in Principle with the ...
TmaxSoft Achieves AWS Mainframe Migration Technology Partner Status
Aker Carbon Capture Capital Markets Day
Mirae Asset Pledges Support Towards Global Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures ...
Why Experts Expect Lithium Supply Will Keep Growing Along With Rising Electric Vehicle (EV) Demand
Interim report April - June 2021
Titel
Good Company, Strauss Israel, Agoro Carbon Alliance, Smart Agro Fund and ERB are on a Mission to ...
Viral Vector and Plasmid Manufacturing Market Size to Reach USD 1.12 Billion in 2027 | Increasing ...
Pearle Vision Introduces "Maya" The Latest Installment In Their Award-Winning Small Moments ...
Thunes Enables Real-time Consumer Payments to Pakistan through a Partnership with Bank Alfalah
Plant Protein Market Size to Reach USD 17.52 Billion in 2028 from USD 10.28 Billion in 2020, with soy leading among source segments: Reports and Data
Seadrill New Finance Limited (the "Issuer") - Financial Information Relating to Seabras JV
Astaxanthin Market worth $965 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Digital Oilfield Market Worth $32.0 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
XREX Raises $17M to Expand Fiat Currency Portfolio and Partnerships
Prime Venture Partners Announces Fund IV of US$100 million, with a First Close of $75 million (INR ...
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
David Phillips appointed Head of UK and Investor Relations of Aker Carbon Capture
Deloitte Cyber partners with HGC Group to protect Hong Kong Companies from Cyber Risks under Rapid ...
Endo Reports Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results And Updates 2021 Financial Guidance
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...