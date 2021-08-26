Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in Better Collective A/S’ shares
Regulatory Release no. 29/2021
August 26, 2021
Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, Better Collective A/S, CVR no. 27652913, hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Better Collective and persons closely associated with them in Better Collective's shares.
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name
Therese Hillman
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/Status
Member of the Board of Directors
b) Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Better Collective A/S
b) LEI
2549001EPXH6NK7I2R78
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Shares
ISIN DK0060952240
b) Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|SEK 250,525
|1,375
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
e) Date of transaction
August 25, 2021
f) Place of the transaction
Nasdaq Stockholm, NAPA
