Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in Better Collective A/S’ shares

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.08.2021, 15:35  |  10   |   |   

Regulatory Release no. 29/2021
August 26, 2021

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, Better Collective A/S, CVR no. 27652913, hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Better Collective and persons closely associated with them in Better Collective's shares.


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
a) Name 
Therese Hillman
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/Status
Member of the Board of Directors
b) Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name 
Better Collective A/S
b) LEI
2549001EPXH6NK7I2R78
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Shares

ISIN DK0060952240
b) Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)
SEK 250,525 1,375



d) Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume 
  • Price 

e) Date of transaction
August 25, 2021
f) Place of the transaction
Nasdaq Stockholm, NAPA


Contacts
Head of investor relations: Christina Bastius Thomsen, tel. +45 2363 8844 E-mail: Investor@bettercollective.com This information is information which Better Collective A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the Danish Capital Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 15:35 p.m. CET on August 26, 2021.


About Better Collective
Better Collective is a global sports betting media group providing platforms that empower and enhance the betting experience for sports fans and iGamers. Aiming to make betting and gambling more entertaining, transparent and fair, Better Collective offers a range of editorial content, bookmaker information, data insights, betting tips, iGaming communities and educational tools. Its portfolio of platforms include bettingexpert.com, VegasInsider.com, HLTV.org and Action Network. Better Collective is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO). More information at bettercollective.com.

Attachment





