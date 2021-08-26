Life Clips Closes Belfrics Group Acquisition

Acquisition provides entry into high growth global blockchain, cryptocurrency, and forex market

AVENTURA, Fla. and DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life Clips, Inc. (OTC Pink: LCLP) (the “Company”), Life Clips is pleased to announce it has closed on its previously announced acquisition of Belfrics Group, a global blockchain technology firm that runs cryptocurrency exchanges on its proprietary platform. The acquisition includes Belfrics operations in Malaysia, Singapore, India, Kenya, Tanzania, Nigeria, and Bahrain, Belfrics CEO and Founder, Praveen Kumar, will remain the CEO of Belfrics, while Robert Grinberg will serve as CEO of Life Clips.



Life Clips CEO, Robert Grinberg, said "We are very excited to close our acquisition of Belfrics group and look forward to building a company that will be meaningful in the industry. I will be traveling to Dubai this week and look forward to discussing our strategic plan with Belfrics Group's key personnel, as well as meeting with investors." Mr. Grinberg continued, "We believe this acquisition represents a tremendous opportunity for our shareholders. As a result of our great working relationship with the Belfrics team, we were able to close ahead of schedule and discuss many new opportunities."