Summary of Baltic Horizon Fund webinar
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 26.08.2021, 15:45 | 15 | 0 |
On the 26th of August 2021, Baltic Horizon held an investor webinar where fund manager Tarmo Karotam introduced results of H1 2021 report.
Baltic Horizon Fund would like to thank all participants. Webinar recording is available here. Presentation is available here.
Additional information:
Tarmo Karotam
Baltic Horizon Fund manager
E-mail tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com
www.baltichorizon.com
Distribution: GlobeNewswire, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Stockholm, www.baltichorizon.com
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0