PII Introduces the Triad Pro Genset, an Innovative Carbon Reducing Power Plant

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. (OTCPK:TPII), a leading developer of proprietary devices for the storage of electricity utilizing the patent pending TriadPro eCell, is pleased to announce the official launch of their Triad Pro Genset; a new product line developed using the TriadPro eCell technology. The Triad Pro Genset is built off the same footprint, engine, and storage system utilized in the eTower, but allows customers to power different equipment, utilizing the DC charging system with 120 and 240 AC output.

After validation testing for several months by a heavy equipment provider, located in northern Canada, the first commercial unit will be delivered in October 2021 to power a remote communications tower for a large oil company. The current communications tower utilizes a diesel only generator running 24/7 consuming approximately 450 gallons of fuel monthly.

"Utilizing the revolutionary Triad Pro eCell in combination with the Kubota engine, we are able to achieve a 1 hour charging cycle for 12 hours of eCell power," Murray Goldenberg, CEO of Triad Pro Innovators. "This represents 1.5 gallons of fuel per day or 45 gallons monthly, reducing diesel fuel usage by 90%. With over 100 communication towers in use by this customer alone, we expect quick adoption based on the significant reduction of operating costs."

The Triad Pro Genset is built on a custom skid and enclosure, designed specifically for use in harsh elements such as northern Canada after over a year of validation testing. The company is exploring carbon credit opportunities for end customers in North America.

About Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. (OTC PINK:TPII):

Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. has developed a proprietary device to be utilized in a variety of circumstances to store electricity. The newly developed Triad Pro power supply provides our storage system with tremendous operational flexibility. Using our propriety hardware and software solution, our eCell can be configured to store energy at a rate limited only by the network providing it, and then release that energy in a regulated way based upon the application, which allows for flexibility unknown in current chemical battery-based storage systems. Triad Pro creates and designs renewable energy solutions including Co-Generation and the Rapid-K Power Cells that can be used stand alone or modular as energy demands increase.

