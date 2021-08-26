Big Screen Entertainment Expands With New Content

On the film side, work has begun on an animated retelling of “Cinderella” with Animation Renaissance Studios and award-winning director, Catherine Taylor. A proof of concept film is being completed for another family project, the Christmas movie “Santa4Real,” by acclaimed French directors The Deka Bros.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Screen Entertainment Group (OTC: BSEG) is embarking on a burst of expansion in film, television, and streaming as the Los Angeles company looks to create compelling new content.

On the television side, a first script for proposed sci-fi series “Singularity Principle” has just been delivered, and a table read for teen adventure series, “Earth Angels” is scheduled for next week. Among several other original drama shows being prepared are a pair of mystery/crime thriller shows from a team of writers within the development division of BSEG.

The company’s streaming platform, BIG Stream, has been boosted by a number of additional titles. Among several new IPs headed to the Roku channel and OTT site is “Hollywood Legends,” a new original series now in production that is full of entertaining insights on showbiz icons.

Meanwhile BSEG has retained full-service accounting firm Now CFO whose duties include ensuring financial filings are done in timely fashion.

All these moves are overseen by BSEG Chief Executive Kimberley Kates, who is working with Big Screen’s development team creating and supervising multiple IP’s. She also has been invited to present an award at the upcoming Chinese American Film awards, a prestigious ceremony screened to a potential audience of one billion in China.

“We’ve all used this pandemic time to refocus the company and get back to our creative roots. With an excellent and expanded development team working with us, Big Screen now has its foot firmly on the accelerator and is speeding towards an exciting future,” said Ms. Kates.

About Big Screen Entertainment (BSEG)

Big Screen Entertainment Group (OTC:BSEG) is a well-established distribution and production company based in Beverly Hills. Built on a love for storytelling, the business launched in 2005 and has grown to specialize in production, post-production, and distribution in the US, Internationally. It continues to grow and evolve into new commercial models in an ever-changing media world.

