Proceedings at the Extraordinary General Meeting on August 26, 2021

Company announcement no 12-2021

Søborg, August 26, 2021

Proceedings at the Extraordinary General Meeting on August 26, 2021

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Konsolidator A/S took place on August 26, 2021 at Konsolidator A/S, Vandtårnsvej 83A, 2860 Søborg, in accordance with the agenda.

The board of directors elected Søren Elmann Ingerslev, attorney-at-law, as chairman of the meeting.

The board of directors had proposed that the board of directors is authorized to issue a convertible loan and to resolve on the related capital increase with a nominal value of up to DKK 40,000. The authorization was proposed to be valid until 1 September 2023. Consequently, it was proposed to amend the articles of association with the insertion of a new section 4.5, which includes the authorization to the board of directors.

The proposal was approved by the General Meeting.

The minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting is available at https://konsolidator.com/investors/ and attached to this announcement.

Contacts
CEO: Claus Finderup Grove, mobile +45 2095 2988, cfg@konsolidator.com
CFO: Jack Skov, mobile, +45 2282 8845, js@konsolidator.com

About Konsolidator
Konsolidator A/S is a financial consolidation software company whose primary objective is to make Group CFOs around the world better through automated financial consolidation and reporting in the cloud. Created by CFOs and auditors and powered by innovative technology, Konsolidator removes the complexity of financial consolidation and enables the CFO to save time and gain actionable insights based on key performance data to become a vital part of strategic decision-making.

Konsolidator A/S
Vandtårnsvej 83A
2860 Søborg
www.konsolidator.com

Certified Adviser
Grant Thornton
Stockholmsgade 45
2100 Copenhagen
www.grantthornton.dk

Attachment





