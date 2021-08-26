checkAd

Growth in Demand for Pharmaceutical Products in lieu of the COVID-19 and increase in E-Commerce Activity across ME region, will drive Logistics Market in UAE

GURUGRAM, India, Aug. 26, 2021

  • Etihad Cargo has outlined its plans to focus on COVID-19 focused services, setting up a dedicated COVID-19 distribution team in anticipation of a vaccine for the virus. Its new specialized pharma and healthcare product PharmaLife, will focus on key gateways including Abu Dhabi, Barcelona, Chicago, Paris, Dubai, Frankfurt, Hyderabad, London, Milan, Melbourne, Mumbai, Shanghai, Singapore, and Sydney.
  • Amazon.ae announced that it has launched International Shopping Experience, delivering items from the UAE to Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman. The delivery includes import fees along with customs clearance managed by Amazon's couriers. The move acts as a strong fillip to the growth of e-commerce across the Middle Eastern region.
  • In a historic step for global trade, the UAE and Israel agreed to normalize relations in mid-August 2020 and signed a normalization agreement in September. In October, a ship carrying cargo from the UAE, docked at an Israel's Haifa Port. The ship will bring cargo from the UAE to Israel on a weekly basis.
Impact of COVID-19: The COVID-19 pandemic impacted overall supply chain operations in the UAE, with road freight due to sealing of borders and air freight due to flight cancellation being the major sufferers. Moreover, companies have been struggling with employee infections and have been forced to move to a remote working setup, at least for the non-operational staff. The industry is gradually recovering from the transport restrictions. Going forward, pharmaceutical logistics will play an important part in distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, once it is ready and is hence expected to lead vertical market growth in the future. The demand for essentials and daily usage consumer products went up during the lockdown period, and is expected to continue to grow, as the retail segment looks to be the highest contributing vertical to logistics in the UAE.

Freight Forwarding is expected to be Lead Contributor: While the UAE Logistics industry is composed of different service segments such as Freight Forwarding, Warehousing, Express Delivery and Value Added Services, it is the Freight Forwarding Segment that is expected to continue being the leading segment in the future. Express market segment is identified to grow at the fastest pace, due to growth in e-commerce deliveries and companies.

